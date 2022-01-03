NitinPujari helps the poor on Children’s Day

NitinPujari of SalasarDham celebrated the Children’s Day with the less fortunate and desperate children of his town. He gave food and gifts to children in need and inspired others to help them. He reflects on the plight of the poor and the fact that young children can grow up earlier than them. NitinPujari says, “These small and poor children learn life’s hard lessons early on and don’t insist on getting anything. Bringing smiles on the faces of these little children is a huge pleasure.

The author further states that in addition to gaining inner joy and peace by helping the less fortunate, in need and the underprivileged, watching them smile could be a way to make the gods smile.

NItinPujari adds that childhood is one of the most fun and memorable times we can have. However, these young people are growing up too fast struggling with the negative effects of poverty and forgetting to cherish the most wonderful days of their lives. They don’t play with toys or gain any amount of happiness, these kids are more focused on getting enough food for their day. Send a message to the community,

NitinPujari says, “Helping those in need is the most we can do to fulfill our obligation and duty to the community. It is in the hands of children that they must endure poverty. No child should be denied the basic right to food, shelter, education and, above all, happiness. If giving food or chocolate can bring happiness to children, we, as a lucky part of society, need to give back, without personal gain. “

Then, concluding his speech and wishing everyone a warm “Happy Children’s Day!” »He declares« helping the poor and the less fortunate is not an act of charity, aiming to claim good acts of charity.

In reality, it should be seen as an ethical and moral obligation of all who are able to give it a try. You don’t have to invest a lot of money to put a smile on their faces. A little gesture of affection and kindness can make them truly satisfied. He is available to follow NitinPujari’s page via Instagram and Facebook for more inspiring advice.