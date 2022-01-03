Politics
Official! Jokowi extends Covid-19 pandemic status in Indonesia
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia is not yet over. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially extended the status Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia.
The extension of the status of the Covid-19 pandemic is set out in the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 24 of 2021 regarding the determination of the factual status of the pandemic. Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Indonesia. The presidential decree was issued by President Jokowi in Jakarta on December 31, 2021.
“Determine a pandemic Corona virus disease 2019 (Covid-19) which is Global pandemic according to declaration World Health Organization in fact, it is still happening and has not ended in Indonesia, ”the first saying of the regulation quoted on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat on Sunday (2/1/2022) pointed out.
In addition, in the second saying it is stated during the Covid-19 pandemic as mentioned in the first saying that the government is implementing policies in the area of state finances and system stability. financial based on:
First, Law (UU) number 2 of 2020 concerning the stipulation of a government regulation replacing the law number 1 of 2020 concerning the financial policy of the State and the stability of the financial system for the management of pandemics Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and / or in the context of threats that endanger the national economy and / or the stability of the financial system within the law;
Second, the law that regulates the budget of state revenue and expenditure after going through a legislative process with the House of Representatives (DPR), including in the context of approving budget allocations and determining the ceiling of the budget deficit to manage the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts. , and after examination by the Council of Regional Representatives (DPD); and
Third, other related laws and regulations.
“As part of the management, control and / or prevention of a pandemic” Corona virus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and its impacts, particularly in the health, economic and social sectors, the government can determine the policy mix through the establishment of a funding regime between the government and the commercial entities involved. in the funding of health services and other schemes, ”reads the third saying of the regulations that came into effect on that stipulated date.
Meanwhile, the publication of Presidential Decree Number 24 of 2021 This is based on the consideration that the pandemic and the spread of COVID-19 that has been reported by World Health Organization (WHO) as Global pandemic since March 11, 2020.
The Covid-19 pandemic has been declared a public health emergency based on Presidential Decree No. 11 of 2020 on establishing a public health emergency Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) and non-natural disasters based on Presidential Decree No. 12 of 2020 on determining the spread of unnatural disasters Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) As a national disaster, so far it has not ended and has an impact on various aspects, including health, economic and social aspects at large in Indonesia.
Furthermore, based on the considerations of the judges of the Constitutional Court in the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) number 37 / PUU-XVlll / 2020 which underlines the importance of a statement by the president regarding the factual status of the pandemic of Covid-19 in Indonesia, it is necessary to provide legal certainty as to the non-end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In addition, it was also stated that in order to face the challenges of 2022 related to the ongoing pandemic conditions, political measures are needed, especially in the economic, financial and financial sectors of the state, in order to deal with the threats to the economy and / or the stability of the financial system as a continuation of the policy previously based on Law No. 2 of 2020 and other relevant laws and regulations.
