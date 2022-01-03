Trump is at war with rule of law, says Liz Cheney ahead of Capitol riots anniversary





Wyoming Republican MP Liz Cheney reiterated her belief that Donald Trump is unfit for office, saying she believes the former president is at war with the rule of law.

Ms Cheney made the remarks in a pair of interviews with CBS Face the Nation and ABCs This Week on Sunday. The Wyoming congresswoman said as the one-year anniversary of the deadly riot on Capitol Hill approaches this week, Mr. Trump would only escalate his false claims about the 2020 election.

Mr Trump has demonstrated that he is at war with the rule of law, the congresswoman told CBS, adding: He has demonstrated that he is prepared to break all the safeguards of democracy, and he will never be able to be near the Oval Office again.

She continued: [I]If anything he’s been saying since leaving office is any indication, former President Trump is likely again this week to make the same bogus election claims he knows to be bogus and the same bogus claims. the elections he knows to have caused violence in January.

Her remarks continued on ABC, where she said Mr. Trump cannot be trusted to fairly follow the rules of American democracy in the future, whether he runs for office in 2024 or later. of the. With his repeated lies about the alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and the subsequent efforts by his supporters to prevent Congress from certifying election results, the ex-president has crossed lines that no US president has ever seen before. never crossed before, Ms. Cheney said.

Former Pres. Trump crossed lines that no U.S. president has ever crossed before, GOP Representative Liz Cheney said.

When a president refuses to tell the crowd to stop, when he refuses to defend one of the coordinated branches of government, he cannot be trusted. https://t.co/XgWWqheWM4 pic.twitter.com/0jDiPTFVxS

This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 2, 2022

Ms Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2020 attack on the United States Capitol. She is a member of the jury and vice-chair, and works closely with Rep. Bennie Thompson, who is leading the investigation as the committee leading the Democrat.

The panel has gathered evidence from dozens of Mr. Trump’s allies over the past few months, while preparing to punish members of the former presidential circle, including Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, for their refusal to fully comply with Congressional subpoenas for information.

Thanks to the committee’s investigation, new information has emerged in recent weeks regarding the shock that erupted among the president’s supporters when the riot began, including the president’s eldest son and a number of Fox hosts. News, who privately urged the president to quash the crowd while later continuing to publicly downplay the severity of the attack or attempt to blame left-wing protesters for the violence.

The panel efforts also revealed that Republican members of the House, including Rep. Jim Jordan, were working with Mr. Trump’s inner circle to try to convince Vice President Mike Pence to interfere with the Senate’s certification of the count of the votes of the Electoral College on January 6. Mr Pences’ refusal to do so was an issue of anger for rioters who chanted the hanging of Mike Pence as they stormed the building and ransacked offices.

