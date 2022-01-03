Met Prime Minister Modi to discuss farm laws, he was arrogant, Meghalaya Governor Malik said





Continuing to attack the government and the BJP leadership, The governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “arrogant” when he met him to discuss the farmers’ protests and ended up arguing with him.

Addressing a social function in Dadri in Haryana, Malik said: Jab principal kisano ke mamle me Pradhan Mantri ji se milane gaya, at meri panch minute mein ladai ho gayi unse. Woh bahut gamand mein le. Jab maine unse kaha, hamare 500 log mar gaye… in usne kaha, mere liye mare hain? (Maine) kaha aapke liye hi to mare the, jo aap raja bane huye ho Mera jhagda ho gaya. Unhone kaha aab aap Amit Shah se mil lo. Principal Amit Shah se mila (When I went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the farmers issue, I ended up fighting him within five minutes. He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our (farmers) were dead … They die for me? ”I told him yes, since you are the king. I ended up arguing with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and I did). Later, speaking to media representatives in Dadri, when asked about the the government’s decision to repeal agricultural laws and the outstanding requests from farmers, he said, what more could the Prime Minister have said other than what he said… We (the farmers) should make decisions in our favor. We should take advantage of their help in securing legal warranty for MSP instead of doing something that ruins everything. Some questions are still pending. For example, there are cases (against farmers)… the government has to be honest about it and withdraw the cases. Likewise, the legal MSP will have to be done. Malik has attacked the Union government on several occasions in the recent past on agricultural laws. In November, speaking in Jaipur, he said the Center will eventually have to give in to farmers’ demands. He also said that whenever he talks about the farmers issue, he fears for a few weeks that he will get a call from Delhi. Stating that a governor cannot be impeached, he said supporters are still waiting for him to say something that could lead to his impeachment. Malik also said: If the government thinks this agitation is over, it has not … The agitation has only been suspended. If injustices or atrocities are committed against farmers, it will start again. I will be with them (the farmers) no matter what. A section of khap panchayats had invited Malik for a panchayat at the Kitlana toll booth in Bhiwani district on Sunday, but he skipped the event. The farmers had sat on a dharna for almost a year at this toll plaza as part of their agitation. Malik said: I am in favor of khaps. They date from the time of (King) Harshvardhan. But the khaps should work carefully, they should not go against our Constitution and our legal systems.

