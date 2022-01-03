Prime Minister urged to make New Year’s resolutions to tackle nature and climate crises





L Leading conservation charities are calling on Boris Johnson to make a series of New Year’s resolutions to push for action in the face of climate and natural crises. In a letter to the Prime Minister, they urge the government to restore peatlands more quickly, advance the ban on peat in horticulture and increase marine protection, with habitats such as seagrasses benefiting from highly protected status. The National Trust RSPB Woodland Trust and Wildlife Trusts are also urging Mr Johnson to ensure that the new payment system for farmers ensures nature and climate friendly agriculture, and to stimulate tree planting with trees in largely native to the right place. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> The seven resolutions include a call for a more ambitious tree planting of native species (Emily Beament / PA) The seven New Year’s resolutions also provide for ensuring that the network of protected sites is large enough and well enough managed to protect nature and the carbon stored there. READ MORE A government commitment to restore 30% of land and seas by 2030 to nature is welcome, the organizations say, but they warn that only 3% of land can currently be considered specifically protected for nature. Organizations also want to see a new duty that requires taking into account future climate risks and hazards in all public decisions, to support the changes needed to help communities and landscapes adapt to the impacts of climate change. Restoring all of the peatlands, the UK’s largest natural carbon sink and key wildlife habitat, but emitting emissions due to its degraded condition, would save a lot more than it costs, the groups say . And ministers should urgently introduce the long-promised ban on the use of peat in horticulture and an immediate ban on burning upland peat for the benefit of climatic nature. In the seas, protection should be enhanced for the marine environment to harness its carbon storage potential, with highly protected status for all seagrass habitats, renewed commitments to protect coastal areas such as salt marshes and restrictions on fishing that damages the seabed and releases carbon. < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Nature-friendly agriculture may include the flower borders of arable fields to support wildlife (Emily Beament / PA) Conservation organizations urge the Prime Minister to build on the commitments made to tackle climate and natural crises made during key Cop26 talks in Glasgow in November 2021 with the actions they set out. Dr Darren Moorcroft, Managing Director of the Woodland Trust, said: For nature and climate, 2022 will be just as critical as 2021 has been. We need the UK to show real leadership in major international climate and biodiversity conferences. To underpin this, all parts of the UK must take decisive action, set clear goals to restore nature and work with land managers to create resilient tree-rich landscapes for people, nature and carbon. Beccy Speight, Managing Director of RSPB, said: We now need new guarantees from the government that live up to the important nature commitments made at Cop26 to protect nations’ wildlife and restore our agricultural landscape so that it helps to fight both ecological and climatic crises. There is still a huge gap between rhetoric and reality to tackle climate change Craig Bennett, chief executive of Wildlife Trusts, said 2022 must be the year the government stepped up its commitments and investments for a healthier future for people and nature. There is still a huge gap between rhetoric and reality to tackle climate change. We urgently need to cut carbon emissions deeper and faster and ensure that nature recovers over 30% of land and seas by the end of the decade, he warned. National Trust chief executive Hilary McGrady said Cop26 was a real turning point in tackling nature and climate crises, but also warned the UK has seen the impact of extreme weather events such as the storm Arwen over the landscapes of the country. This is why today we call on the Prime Minister to build on the commitments made at Cop26 and to commit to a series of New Year’s resolutions to nature that ensure that our natural defenses against climate change are protected and maintained in 2022 and beyond, she said. A government spokesperson said they were absolutely determined to tackle climate change. They added: We are taking action to limit the rise in temperatures, with new commitments to reduce carbon and methane emissions, end deforestation, phase out coal and provide more finance to the most vulnerable countries in the world. climate change. The spokesperson said England’s new sustainable farming incentive will reward land managers for using more environmentally friendly farming practices, while the government is also consulting on plans to phase out the use of peat in the horticultural sector and promoted the sustainable management of peat habitats.

