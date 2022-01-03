Beijing studies collapse of Soviet Union to prevent disintegration of China

China is still learning the lessons of the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 to prevent the disintegration of the country under communist rule under Xi Jinping.

Dr Laksiri Fernando writing in the Sri Lankan Sunday Island newspaper interviewed What happened 30 years ago in the Soviet Union? Will this happen in China?

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has written thousands of internal articles, held study sessions and even produced a documentary about the downfall of its former ideological rival and cousin, Rebecca Armitage wrote in ABC News.

The Chinese Communist Party, already one of the oldest political parties (72 years) in the world, is determined to avoid the junkyard of history.

“Why did the Soviet Union disintegrate? Chinese leader Xi Jinping asked party officials in a leaked speech in 2012.

The CCP made an offer to survive the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. China drew three lessons from the collapse of the Soviet Union: embrace capitalism with Chinese characteristics; Avoid Glasnost and watch the outskirts.

By embracing capitalism, China has undoubtedly been able to develop its economy and lift millions of people out of poverty. However, it looks like the younger generations are different, Sunday Island reported.

As a result of these economic developments, income gaps widened and a wealthy business class, with links to the Communist Party, emerged.

Corruption, perhaps exceeding that of the Soviet Union before its collapse, is also a major disease in China. China also allows large corporations, including state-owned enterprises, to exploit and deceive small, poor countries in Asia and Africa. Sri Lanka is probably a victim. These must be the Chinese characteristics of capitalism! Fernando said.

Many Chinese leaders see glasnost as the main reason for the Soviet collapse. After decades of censorship and secrecy, Gorbachev said now is the time to increase government transparency and freedom of speech, Armitage said.

People who were in power, especially in the name of “one party, one class,” conveniently opted for secrecy and censorship.

China should learn this lesson, not the other way around. It is the opposite that China is implementing in Hong Kong where there was previously freedoms and democracy. This effort can easily boomerang over China, Fernando said.

Chinese leaders now strictly control the flow of information in China. State laws and technology are used for this purpose with a “big firewall”. The COVID-19 pandemic is also used for this purpose.

The third consideration is the periphery. At its peak, the Soviet Union was the largest country in the world, accounting for almost one-seventh of the Earth’s land surface. However, within the giant nation there were 15 radically different republics, dozens of ethnicities, languages ​​and cultures, ABC News reported.

China is very sensitive to the situation. In the case of China, centralized thinking goes far beyond the Soviet Union, given the country’s despotic Asian history.

In contrast, Beijing has tried to keep peripheral regions – Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet – under increasingly tight control, Armitage said.

Huge protests in Hong Kong in 2019 were ridiculed by a senior Beijing official as having “obvious characteristics of a color revolution.”

The contrast between the Soviet Union in its dying days and modern China could not be more striking.

China can be considered as more “homogeneous” compared to the Soviet Union. In the Soviet Union, the diversity was enormous. But Tibet and Xinjiang are different. Taiwan and Hong Kong are more different in a different way. This does not take into account the differences between Cantonese and Mandarin speakers, Fernando said.

(Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)