The spitting on Nawaz’s return continues





KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: As the dispute over Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country continues, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Pakistan’s Attorney General (AGP) to ensure that the supremo of the PMLN is brought back to the earliest.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that “either Shehbaz Sharif should ask Nawaz to return to Pakistan or legal action will be taken against him for providing a false affidavit in this regard.

He said that before proceeding with the issue of Nawaz Sharif’s return, a case should be filed against Shehbaz Sharif for submitting a false affidavit as surety for his brother to bring him back. He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) should take note of it itself and order Shehbaz to ensure the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

On the economy, Fawad said Pakistan was required to return $ 55 billion to lenders over the next five years, adding that granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan was in the best interest. from the country.

Responding to a question, Fawad said the government would pass the 2021 (additional) finance bill by January 20. The minister said economic stability was returning to Pakistan due to the prudent economic policies of the PTI government and said special attention was paid to the agricultural sector, while a record production was achieved in five crops.

Fawad said 2022 will be the year of the country’s economic progress and stability. He was addressing the media after offering his condolences to PTI leader Alamgir Khan on the death of his father, Dilawar Khan, in Karachi.

Fawad said commodity rates have increased in Pakistan due to rising prices in the international market. He said that in the past the agricultural sector was ignored by previous regimes, but the PTI government had taken specific initiatives to boost the sector.

The minister said 100 companies nationwide made a profit of Rs 929 billion in the current fiscal year and the media reported a 33 to 40 percent increase in profits. He said the news houses unfortunately did not increase the salaries of their employees despite a huge profit. He urged the private sector to increase the wages of their employees.

While criticizing PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, he said his own company had made huge profits as well, but he was still denouncing the government. He also praised him for making such a high profit.

Responding to a question about coalition partners, he said government ministers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and the Muslim League of Pakistan (Quaid) had agreed to the finance bill. Following Fawad’s press conference, PMLN Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the PTI-led government suffered from “the phobia of Nawaz Sharif.”

“The government only holds cabinet meetings to discuss Nawaz Sharif, which shows that he suffers from the phobia of Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

Ahsan said the new year will be the year of new elections as now is the time to send the government that came to power through rigging. “It is time for Imran Niazi to retire injured,” he said. Meanwhile, PMLN spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment after seeking permission from the country’s justice system.

“Nawaz will not return to Pakistan until after her medical treatment is completed on the advice of the doctor,” she said. “The daily release of a statement against Nawaz and Shehbaz shows how panicked the government is,” Marriyum added. She said the government should not yell loudly at the media and do whatever it wants against the PMLN leadership.

She said that instead of telling the attorney general to secure Nawaz’s return to Pakistan, the government should order him to take action against those who steal wheat, sugar, electricity, gas and gas. medications.

“The government should instead order the attorney general to take action against those involved in money laundering, corruption and those who have brought the inflation curse on the masses,” she said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s senior government adviser Dr Ali Awadh Asseri met with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed various issues. According to private media sources, the visiting official questioned Nawaz Sharif about his state of health and spoke with him about relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Sources said that Nawaz Sharif also briefed the Saudi official on issues related to the incumbent Pakistani government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/921961-spat-on-nawaz-return-continues The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos