PSI poll: Ailangga still dominant as national leader after Jokowi





PETAJATIM.co, Jakarta – The Indonesian Panel of Inquiry (PSI) has again conducted a survey on the criteria of national leadership 2024-2029 desired by the community, what kind? The survey was conducted from December 14 to 29, 2021. The executive director of the Indonesian Inquiry Panel (PSI), Andri Gunawan, said the survey results showed that 72.6% of the public felt satisfied with President Joko Widodo’s performance at the helm of that country. Meanwhile, those who considered themselves dissatisfied were only 24.1%, of which 3.3% did not respond or did not know. Andri said the PSI survey was about the 2024 leadership criteria the community wanted. According to the poll results, the public’s desire to lead in 2024 is strong in three areas, including economics, clean government and the priority of political stability and national security, Andri said in his statement. , Sunday (2/1/2021). Andri explained that the survey showed that 89.9% of the population wanted economic progress accompanied by economic growth, 84.2% wanted a clean government and 70.3% wanted a government capable of maintaining political stability and national security. Meanwhile, according to the community, a strong government if the president is supported by a majority of the DPR up to 82.9%, supported by economic actors or the business world both at home and abroad, 88.6 percent, and those who claim to be able to control the law and the security apparatus up to 90.7 percent. Golkar Party is still in the lead Meanwhile, the survey results also show people’s preference for political parties with PDIP eligibility reaching 12.7%, while the second position is occupied by Golkar with 12.4% eligibility, and Gerindra’s third position is 11.9%. Then the next position is occupied by the Democrats with an eligibility of 8.9%. Where Democrats are political parties outside of government that have a very significant increase in eligibility compared to the 2019 election results. Then there is the PKB party which leads the mid-table eligibility by 7.1 percent. Followed by the Nasdem party which won 6.8% of eligibility, then other Islamic parties, namely PKS 6.1%, PAN 3.3% and PPP 2.6%, he explained. The others are new parties that should not qualify for Senayan, namely PSI with 1.3% eligibility, while Perindo with 1.3% eligibility. Hanura (1.1%), PBB (0.9%), PKPI (0.8%), Berkarya (0.8%) and Garuda (0.8%). Then, the newly created political parties that form the leadership to participate in the general elections of 2024, only the Prima party becomes the public preference with an eligibility rate of 1.4%, followed by the Gelora party of 0.7%, of the UMAT party of 0.2% and the rest that has not yet been set up voted 18.9%, he explained. Airlangga’s eligibility figure is still high Andri explained, for the personalities who would be chosen if the presidential election (Pilpres) took place today, based on three aspects of Joko Widodo’s post-presidential leadership, in 2024-2029, namely the economic aspects, clean governance & political stability and security, Airlangga Hartarto as a sought-after and chosen figure with an eligibility rate of 18.3%, in second position Prabowo Subianto 16.2%, Ganjar Pranowo 14.4%, Basuki Tjahaya Purnama (Ahok) 5.9%, Sri Mulyani 5.4%, Anies Baswedan 3.3%. Muhaimin Iskandar 3.2%, Puan Maharani 3.2%, Muldoko 3.1%, Sandiaga Uno 3.1%, Harry Tanoesudibjo 2.4%, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono 2.3%, Ridwan Kamil 1.9%, Khofifah Indarparawangsa 1.9%, Erick Thohir 1.7% and 13.7% who did not vote. This survey was conducted from December 14 to 29, 2021. The total sample was 1,820 respondents from 34 provinces. Samples were drawn using the multistage random sampling method. The survey contains an error tolerance level of plus or minus 2.3% with a confidence level of 95%, he concluded. Author: Rika Nengsih

Publisher: Heru

