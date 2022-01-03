Cheney: Trump watched January 6 violence on TV, ignored calls to intervene





President Donald Trump watched the January 6 violence unfold on the United States Capitol from a television inside the White House and has repeatedly resisted calls for his intervention, including those from his own family Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Sunday, citing what she called first-hand testimony obtained by the House committee investigating the attack.

We know that as he sat in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were begging him to go on TV to tell people to stop, said Cheney, who is vice-president. chairman of the committee, in an interview with ABC George Stephanopoulos.

We know [House Republican Leader Kevin] McCarthy was begging him to do it, she continued. We have first-hand testimony that her daughter, Ivanka, has entered at least twice, asking her to please stop this violence.

The president could have taken those few steps in the briefing room at any time, been on live television and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop, Representative Liz Cheney said of the event.

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) January 2, 2022

Cheney, who is one of two Republicans on the nine-member House committee, said she was sharing this information because she believed it was important for the American people to understand how important Donald Trump was. dangerous.

The president could have at any time, taken those few steps in the briefing room, been on live television and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop, she said.

We place the survival of our republic in the hands of the chief executive, and when a president refuses to tell the crowd to stop, when he refuses to defend one of the coordinated branches of government, we cannot. trust, she continued, clearly calling him unfit for a future office.

In a separate interview, Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), The chairman of the committee, told Stephanopoulos that the committee will report any irregular or illegal activity it finds to the Department of Justice to investigate criminal charges. As lawmakers, he said committee members will do their part to recommend legislation that could potentially prevent such events from happening again. This includes improving the ability of the mayor of Washington, DC to deploy the National Guard, which has been slow to respond to the event, as well as strengthening communication between law enforcement, he said. he declares.

We weren’t looking for him, but if we find him, then absolutely do the referral, he said of any criminal activity discovered.

When asked if congressional leaders could be found guilty, Thompson said the investigation looked at the activity of a large number of people directly and indirectly in Trump’s orbit.

What people saw with their own eyes on January 6 was not just something created at one point in time. It was clearly, what we think, based on the information we were able to gather, a coordinated activity on the part of a lot of people, he said.

