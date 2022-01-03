Gas shortage leads Pakistan to lose 20% of vital textiles exports





(Bloomberg) – Pakistan’s natural gas shortage is hurting its largest export industry, putting even more pressure on an economy already struggling with accelerating inflation and weakening currency.

About $ 250 million in textile exports were lost last month after factories in the Punjab were forced to shut down for 15 days, said Shahid Sattar, executive director of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association. The province’s factories depend on regasified imports of liquefied natural gas, while domestic supply is diverted to other regions, he said.

Pakistan has emerged as a fast growing import market for LNG as local supply has sagged in recent years. But competition for fuel – used as a raw material for electricity and for heating and cooking – has intensified due to global shortages, sending spot prices to levels Pakistan cannot afford.

The textile industry – which supplies everything from jeans and hats to buyers in the United States and Europe – is one of the country’s few economic bright spots. Production increased by nearly 6% in the nine months to March 2021 and the sector accounted for 60% of total exports, according to government data.

High gas prices are prohibitive, Sattar said in an interview. The supply deficit is due to the inability of the energy ministries to organize the supply and is hurting the very future of Pakistan’s exports and economy.

The country exported $ 11.4 billion worth of textiles in the nine months to March 2021, according to government data. Based on those figures, the $ 250 million probably accounted for around 20% of Pakistan’s textile exports last month, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Pakistan’s gas shortage is at a critical economic and political turning point. The country is grappling with accelerating inflation and a weakening currency, with support for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party waning ahead of national elections slated for 2023. The government is also due to raise taxes and is coming to increase levies on the price of oil, as a condition of resuming its $ 6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.

Energy ministry officials did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Pakistan, which is heading into the colder months of the year, launched an emergency tender to import more LNG in November after suppliers pulled back from deliveries due to soaring prices and increasing global demand. More recently, gas trader Gunvor told Pakistan it would not be able to make a delivery scheduled for January 10.

The country faces gas shortages every winter because Pakistan’s natural gas fields are depleted by around 9% every year and imported LNG is very expensive, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said during a press briefing at the end of December. Pakistan has announced a tender to help find more oil and gas reserves, Azhar said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The government restored gas supplies to the textile sector last Wednesday, but frequent blackouts still hamper operations, Sattar said. Factories will only be able to operate at around 80% of their capacity if the situation persists, he said.

Our history is littered with episodes of discontinuous growth caused by energy shortages and sky-high costs, both of which are the result of government mismanagement, Sattar said.

