PM Modi – The New Indian Express

Express news service

LUCKNOW: Bringing back the sensitive issue of the exodus in his speech to Meerut, the gateway to the west of the UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the region as a stronghold of mafia and criminals who forced the people to migrate leaving behind their ancestral homes in previous years. governments but, he claimed, this reign of terror was mitigated by the government of Yogi Adityanath who was now playing prison with these anti-social elements.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister was addressing a large rally in Meerut while setting the tone for the Major Dhyan Chandra Sports University foundations by 700 crore rupees.

“How can people forget those days of terror when thugs set their homes on fire. I was a different game that mafias and criminals played under the previous government, forcing people to migrate leaving behind them their ancestral homes in this region, “said the Prime Minister. claims.

He also referred to a bad law and order scenario during the reign of the Samajwadi party without taking his name, saying that five years ago girls were afraid to go out after dark. Today, they are setting new sports records by bringing laurels to the country at international events, the Prime Minister said.

In fact, the migration of Hindu families due to fear of Muslims has been a sensitive problem in western UP, especially in the town of Kairana in Shamli district, adjacent to Meerut. Shamli and Muzaffarnagar are the districts which account for over 40 percent of the Muslim population. BJP devotee and Hukum Singh, then a prominent Gurjar leader, had made much of the issue of the exodus of Hindus from Kairana during

the last legislative elections in 2017.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address, tried to raise the issue to attack the SP government as the exodus occurred during his reign. Even the UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also visited Kairana, assuring the Hindu population of the city that no one could dare to force them out of their homes anymore and claimed that the city was now witnessing a reverse migration then that Hindu families returned after the

improvement of public order.

Keeping his speech focused on sports and games, the prime minister said: “Before, the mafia and criminals played their own games. They had their own illegal land grabbing tournament, but now the situation is different and people go home on the assurance of the waiver, “said the prime minister, who referred to Sotipur’s racketeering of dismembering stolen vehicles. The game with vehicles also ended in Sotipur and young people have the opportunity to soar above the sporting horizon, he maintained.

In another blow to the Samajwadi party referring to the controversial statement by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the prime minister has equalized the government with “abhibhavak” (guardian) who must not ignore the mistakes of the evildoers by saying “ladkon se galti ho jaati hai ”(boys often make mistakes recklessly). Mulayam had sparked an argument by speaking out on behalf of rapists because boys often commit

reckless mistakes in giving them the death penalty in a rape case in Mumbai in 2014.

Committing to strong youth outreach, Modi said the mantra of the 21st century was that the path young people take will be the path followed by the nation and the rest of the world.

“The youth is not only a coxswain, an extension but also the decision maker and the leader of the new India. The youth have the strength of antiquity coupled with the sense of modernity,” Prime Minister Modi said while highlighting how much the youth has spread wings by settling. start-up. However, he did not pass up the opportunity to attack previous opposition-led governments accusing them of failing to develop an ecosystem for the sport.

While corruption, nepotism, and politics have tainted the prospects of sportsmen and women, old governments used to have a myopic view asking them what they are doing other than playing. They could never view sports as a career option. This is why, as hockey moved to Astroturf at the international level, we continued to dribble through the grass, the Prime Minister said while clearly making the difference in approach, which made the country wait for decades to achieve a medal in national sports like hockey at the Olympics. .

Being on the farmers’ ground, the Prime Minister invoked former Prime Minister Chaudhury Charan Singh calling him a visionary to blunt the opposition’s attack on the farmer issue. It can be mentioned that Charan Singh’s grandson, Jayant Chaudhury, had some influence among farmers in the western part of the UP during the recent protests against agricultural laws and he formed an alliance with the Samajwadi party.