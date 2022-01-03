Politics
PM Modi – The New Indian Express
Express news service
LUCKNOW: Bringing back the sensitive issue of the exodus in his speech to Meerut, the gateway to the west of the UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the region as a stronghold of mafia and criminals who forced the people to migrate leaving behind their ancestral homes in previous years. governments but, he claimed, this reign of terror was mitigated by the government of Yogi Adityanath who was now playing prison with these anti-social elements.
On Sunday, the Prime Minister was addressing a large rally in Meerut while setting the tone for the Major Dhyan Chandra Sports University foundations by 700 crore rupees.
“How can people forget those days of terror when thugs set their homes on fire. I was a different game that mafias and criminals played under the previous government, forcing people to migrate leaving behind them their ancestral homes in this region, “said the Prime Minister. claims.
He also referred to a bad law and order scenario during the reign of the Samajwadi party without taking his name, saying that five years ago girls were afraid to go out after dark. Today, they are setting new sports records by bringing laurels to the country at international events, the Prime Minister said.
In fact, the migration of Hindu families due to fear of Muslims has been a sensitive problem in western UP, especially in the town of Kairana in Shamli district, adjacent to Meerut. Shamli and Muzaffarnagar are the districts which account for over 40 percent of the Muslim population. BJP devotee and Hukum Singh, then a prominent Gurjar leader, had made much of the issue of the exodus of Hindus from Kairana during
the last legislative elections in 2017.
Prime Minister Modi, in his address, tried to raise the issue to attack the SP government as the exodus occurred during his reign. Even the UP CM Yogi Adityanath had also visited Kairana, assuring the Hindu population of the city that no one could dare to force them out of their homes anymore and claimed that the city was now witnessing a reverse migration then that Hindu families returned after the
improvement of public order.
Keeping his speech focused on sports and games, the prime minister said: “Before, the mafia and criminals played their own games. They had their own illegal land grabbing tournament, but now the situation is different and people go home on the assurance of the waiver, “said the prime minister, who referred to Sotipur’s racketeering of dismembering stolen vehicles. The game with vehicles also ended in Sotipur and young people have the opportunity to soar above the sporting horizon, he maintained.
In another blow to the Samajwadi party referring to the controversial statement by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, the prime minister has equalized the government with “abhibhavak” (guardian) who must not ignore the mistakes of the evildoers by saying “ladkon se galti ho jaati hai ”(boys often make mistakes recklessly). Mulayam had sparked an argument by speaking out on behalf of rapists because boys often commit
reckless mistakes in giving them the death penalty in a rape case in Mumbai in 2014.
Committing to strong youth outreach, Modi said the mantra of the 21st century was that the path young people take will be the path followed by the nation and the rest of the world.
“The youth is not only a coxswain, an extension but also the decision maker and the leader of the new India. The youth have the strength of antiquity coupled with the sense of modernity,” Prime Minister Modi said while highlighting how much the youth has spread wings by settling. start-up. However, he did not pass up the opportunity to attack previous opposition-led governments accusing them of failing to develop an ecosystem for the sport.
While corruption, nepotism, and politics have tainted the prospects of sportsmen and women, old governments used to have a myopic view asking them what they are doing other than playing. They could never view sports as a career option. This is why, as hockey moved to Astroturf at the international level, we continued to dribble through the grass, the Prime Minister said while clearly making the difference in approach, which made the country wait for decades to achieve a medal in national sports like hockey at the Olympics. .
Being on the farmers’ ground, the Prime Minister invoked former Prime Minister Chaudhury Charan Singh calling him a visionary to blunt the opposition’s attack on the farmer issue. It can be mentioned that Charan Singh’s grandson, Jayant Chaudhury, had some influence among farmers in the western part of the UP during the recent protests against agricultural laws and he formed an alliance with the Samajwadi party.
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/jan/02/criminals-played-their-games-in-up-earlier-now-yogi-govt-plays-jail-jail-with-them-pm-modi-2402313.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]