Oxford researcher: China’s illusion of becoming the world’s largest economy

In early January 2021, Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping laid out his vision for the party and called for conviction and confidence in the face of unprecedented global challenges at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi has repeatedly announced that “time and momentum is on our side,” despite issues such as the coronavirus outbreak, supply chain disruptions, deteriorating relations with the West and the slowdown in the economy. Indeed, economic growth in China this year is sluggish, and the outlook for next year could be even worse.

George Magnus, associate researcher at the China Center and Soas at the University of Oxford, wrote the item “From economic miracle to mirage, will China’s GDP ever exceed that of the United States? analyze various factors that make the dream difficult for the CCP to achieve.

Magnus pointed out that China’s economic growth in the 30 years prior to 1990 had been remarkable, with the overall size of GDP dropping from just 5 percent of that of the United States to 66 percent.

However, China’s growth rate quickly came to a halt, and the huge GDP growth gap disappeared. Currently, the gap between the GDP of the United States and China is at $ 9 trillion, which means that it will be difficult for China to overtake the United States.

Magnus reminded readers that in the history of global economic development from 1930 to the present day, each period would have predictions of certain countries dominating the world in each area such as: in the 1930s many people thought that the Germany would rule the world; in the 1960s, many believed that the Soviet Union would dominate space technology. However, none of these things happened.

The researcher also revealed that China is the 21st century version of this phenomenon. In the 20th century, both the Soviet Union and Japan experienced excessive savings and high investments, resulting in high indebtedness. Moreover, due to the long-term failure of institutions and governance, their development models have cracked and produced unmanageable consequences.

China’s investment rate as a percentage of GDP is 10% higher than the peak period of the Soviet Union and Japan. This is closely linked to the misallocation of capital and to the inefficiency and widespread problems of debt service.

It should be noted that China’s “zero Covid” policy on epidemic prevention could take it away from the global economy until 2023 or beyond. Over-indebtedness and the current crisis in real estate have also contributed to China’s economic slump.

In addition, China’s economic structure is unbalanced. Its per capita income is comparable to that of Mexico, but its per capita consumption is not greater than that of Peru. Consumer spending represents around 37% of GDP, slightly more than in 2010 but much less than in 2000. And population growth has stagnated.

To effectively reduce the gap between rich and poor and improve people’s living standards, Magnus stressed that China’s economic liberalization, gradual and redistributive reforms are needed, which Xi Jinping opposes.

To increase the economic dominance of the CCP and the country, Xi sought a more ideological and dictatorial government strategy. As a result, the private sector found itself in a political dilemma incompatible with the productivity and invention upon which economic growth depends.

Magnus concluded that the way for China to outdo the United States is to implement policies Xi opposes, rather than telling the story of China. It can still be an illusion for China to catch up with and possibly replace the United States.