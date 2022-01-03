A Misplaced Cure – Journal





It’s a reshuffle that Pakistan’s public health sector can do without. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced that his government would close all district headquarters hospitals and help the private sector deliver health care through the Naya Pakistan National Health Card to people living in remote areas of the country.

Mr Khan was speaking at Governor House, Lahore at a health card launch ceremony when he made the startling statement. Pointing out that DHQ hospitals were deserted due to a shortage of doctors, he asked why should the government spend money if doctors did not go to DHQ hospitals to serve the masses?

The resentment of prime ministers at the waste of precious resources is valid, but the remedy is misplaced and short-sighted. This would amount to an abdication of government duty and make primary health care even less accessible to low-income families, thus defeating the very purpose of such a move.

The efforts of PTI governments in the public health sector, in particular the Sehat Sahulat program, are commendable. This is clearly an aspect of the party manifesto in which he reflected and planned. The map was first launched at KP in 2016 during the first provincial government of PTI and is gradually being rolled out across the rest of the country.

The latest expansion to the program, to mark Friday’s event, has made the health card available to deserving families in Lahore Division since the start of this year, with the facility to be rolled out to all of Punjab by March. 2022. Describing it as a major step towards the creation of a welfare state, the prime minister said the government would spend 400 billion rupees to provide health insurance to 30 million families in the province. According to Khan, there are various incentives for the private sector to come forward and establish hospitals even in areas far from urban centers.

However, removing DHQ hospitals or any other part of the government’s primary health system, including basic health units, rural health centers, and Tehsil headquarters hospitals, would likely create more problems for the people. disadvantaged. On the one hand, the health card mainly covers hospitalization procedures.

Primary health care facilities meet the needs of ambulatory patients who constitute the bulk of health care needs; where will patients requiring outpatient care go, especially in rural areas? Second, there are so far around 450 hospitals clustered across the country, making it an expensive proposition for many people until there is a hospital made up in each tehsil. In addition, if health professionals are absent from their duties in public establishments, it is a fault of the government that it should rectify instead of throwing out the baby with the bathwater.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 January 2022

