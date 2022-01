Drama, melodrama and honest drama from Shakespeare to Narendra Modi

It must be admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a sense of the theater, the spectacle and the visualization. It memorizes the key lines. He’s a talented performer. This is evident from his speech and the choreographed scenes during the show he and the authorities put on in Varanasi on December 13. It was a play. But real theater is more than demagoguery. Real theater reveals the truth, it doesn’t manipulate the truth. Bertolt Brecht, perhaps the most influential theatrical figure of the 20th century, created an epic theory of theater now widely appreciated around the world. He wanted to make his audience think and said that theatergoers hold their brains up with their hats in the locker room. He wanted his audience to remain objective and away from any emotional involvement so that they could make rational judgments about any commentary or social issue in the theater. But even before Brecht, Shakespeare used the device of the game in a Hamlet play to seek and reveal the truth. Thus, he investigates the murder of his father the king. Hamlet stages the play Murder of Gonzago in front of his mother and the usurper, King Claudius, his uncle. When the poison is put into the ears of the king in the room in the room, led by Hamlet, Claudius demands that he be stopped and shouts: Give me light. So in a sense the murderer is exposed. One of the most notable aspects of the play Hamlet is its understanding of the process of acting and acting. Hamlet, the prince, gives detailed instructions on playing technique, among other things, which are cited for actors to this day. The ancient Greek theater used the device of the choir to offer an interpretation of the story that followed. In the acclaimed 16th-century play Doctor Faustus, Marlowe tells the story of Faust, the physician turned necromancer, who makes a pact with the devil in order to gain knowledge and power. Doctor Faustus and Méphistophélès, who is the intermediary of the devil in the play, are represented with subtlety and power. Marlowe examines Faustuss’ grandiose intellectual ambitions, revealing them as futile, self-defeating, and absurd, as analysts have pointed out. The comments of the choir justify these points.

