Poll: Most Brits think Boris Johnson is a Brexit liar

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (57) celebrates Brexit as a victory for his country and for himself, voters have a completely different view: 57% believe Boris Johnson is a Brexit liar. Because: The promises of the Brexit campaign have not been kept.

This is the result of a study carried out on behalf of the Savanta Institute.

The survey also shows that a very small majority (51%) of respondents will decide to join the EU if they are re-elected.

However: Here opinions are divided between young (EU fans) and older (EU critics). 77% of 18-24 year olds want to enter the EU!

Excitement: 51% of Britons want to vote to re-enter the EU, 32% don’t want to talk about it.

A poll also shows that Brexit is dividing the British people. 46% say leaving the EU is a good thing and 46% a mistake.

More than half (51%) think Brexit has made accessing many goods and services more difficult, while 18% think availability has improved.

One thing is clear: Britain has been hit hard by the global disruption in deliveries. Supermarket shelves are often empty. One more reason: Truck drivers missing from the EU.

The fact that so many Britons are fighting Brexit is not a reason Prime Minister Johnson has not celebrated himself. He said on Friday: “Our mission is to strengthen the benefits of Brexit so that we can be successful as a modern, vibrant and independent nation.” According to Johnson, they bring back “common sense”. “In the new year, my government will move even faster to deliver on the Brexit promise and use the enormous potential that our new freedoms will bring with them.”

Former British Deputy Prime Minister and anti-Brexit activist Michael Hesseldine (88) is speaking out against this. He said “freedom”: “The Brexit campaign was based on a number of emotional biases which created a climate of national desperation.” Reflecting growing frustration with the referendum, Hesseldine continues.

Britain left the EU at the end of January 2020 and left the EU’s Customs Union and the internal market on January 1, 2021.