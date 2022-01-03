Journey to rejuvenation | The star

BEIJING: The events unfolding in China these days would have been unimaginable a century ago.

In 2022, Beijing, where imperialist invaders wreaked havoc more than 100 years ago, will host the Olympic Games for the second time, a chance for the world to stand stronger and united.

In space, three Chinese taikonauts will enter the Lunar New Year in the Chinese space station, which will continue orbital construction during the year.

China’s journey to national rejuvenation is one of the Chinese Communists leading 1.4 billion Chinese in an unyielding struggle against all obstacles and challenges.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding in July last year, and this year it will convene its 20th National Congress.

It is necessary to maintain a stable and healthy economic environment, a safe and secure social environment and a clean and just political environment.

Last year marks the critical moment when the timeline of China’s two centennial goals converge to complete building a moderately prosperous society in all respects as the CCP celebrates its centenary, and to begin building a great country. modern socialist in all respects as the People’s Republic of China celebrates its centenary in 2049.

In this new journey, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, is undoubtedly the central figure in charting the course of history.

We must always keep a long-term perspective, remain aware of potential risks, maintain our strategic focus and determination, and deal with the wide and the large while tackling the delicate and the minute, Xi said in his New Year’s address. 2022 Friday.

Xi paid tribute to the hard-working Chinese people and recalled the extraordinary journey the CCP has taken.

I sincerely hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will join forces to create a better future for our nation, he said.

China is walking on a modernization model characterized by an innovative, coordinated, green and open development path that is aimed at everyone. It is a model that takes socialist China out of a development trap of extensive and inefficient growth at the cost of ecological damage, shifting the country towards high-quality development and avoiding situations where the rich get richer and the poor. poor poorer.

The Chinese economy is estimated by some international organizations to grow 8% last year to reach 110 trillion yuan (72 trillion RM).

How to share the cake is a global challenge and also a challenge that China is committed to meeting.

Nationally, measures have been taken to prevent the uncontrolled expansion of capital, maintain order in the market, galvanize market entities of all types, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and protect rights and interests of workers and consumers.

China’s Common Prosperity Initiative aims to end monopolies, increase innovation and competition, and provide more equitable opportunities. So now is the best time to invest in the Chinese hinterland, said Shaun Rein, founder and managing director of China Market Research Group, a strategic market. intelligence cabinet.

Zhejiang Province, an economic powerhouse in eastern China, has drawn up detailed plans to achieve common prosperity, including labor compensation will account for more than 50% of its GDP by 2025, and the ratio of disposable income per capita of residents to GDP per capita will continue to increase over the period.

The modernization is also reaching less developed regions such as southwest Guizhou Province, which has become the leader of China’s big data industry since it was approved to build the first comprehensive national big data pilot zone. of the country in 2016.

Tech giants including Apple and Microsoft have established their cloud and big data centers and regional headquarters in the province.

Taking advantage of its accommodating climate, clean air and geography, Guizhou is now one of the regions with the most mega-data centers in the world.

Rejuvenation is not limited to material goods such as high speed trains or an emerging fleet of new energy cars. By 2035, China is preparing to achieve socialist modernization.

China is also aiming to peak CO2 emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. A high-level concept paper has been released to achieve this ambitious goal.

The Party established Xis ‘central position in the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and defined the guiding role of Xis’ thinking on Chinese-style socialism for a new era.

This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive importance in advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era.

Today, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historic process, but it will not be easy, as Xi said on Friday: It will not happen overnight.

China’s economic development is facing the pressure of shrinking demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations, and the external environment is becoming increasingly complicated and uncertain.

China is also facing an aging population.

As the reform and opening-up deepen, some deep-rooted institutional problems and obstacles due to vested interests have become increasingly evident.

China’s reform has thus entered a critical phase fraught with pitfalls.

Some elements in the world still see themselves as superior and still want to impose their own will on others: they reject arbitrary rules and use human rights and other high-sounding excuses to smear China and many other developing countries. .

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China should not compromise or back down.

Instead, we must face them head-on and unite with most countries to stand up for fairness and justice, Wang said Thursday.

In its continued engagement with the world, China defends and practices true multilateralism, urging countries to resolutely defend the authority and position of the United Nations, jointly oppose division and confrontation, unite against zero-sum games and to make constant efforts for greater democracy in international relations.

As Xi said on Friday, it is only through unity, solidarity and cooperation that countries around the world can write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for humanity. Xinhua