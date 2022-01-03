Under Erdogan’s flawed policies, Turkish lira posts worst performance in two decades









By John Solomou |

Update: Jan 03, 2022 9:33 AM IS

Nicosia [Cyprus] January 3 (ANI): Due to the unorthodox and erroneous economic policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and especially his belief that high interest rates push prices up, the Turkish lira is expected to have lost 44% of its value in 2021, marking his worst performance in 20 years.

Erdogan on Friday urged Turks to keep their savings in local currency and run their affairs in Turkish Lira. “Until we take our money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. I want all of my citizens to keep their savings in our own money, and I recommend it,” he said.

Earlier, on December 20, Erdogan announced a new deposit program aimed at stopping the frenzied efforts by ordinary Turks to preserve the purchasing power of their savings by exchanging them for dollars or gold.

The Turkish president has promised those who can deposit money in a foreign lira account in a bank, if the lira loses value against the foreign currency, the amount of the loss will be charged to the treasury.

Shortly after the announcement, between $ 1 billion and $ 1.5 billion in savings were converted to Turkish lira and from an all-time low of 18.4 per US dollar, the lira strengthened to 11. , 09, gaining about 50 percent.

However, this did not last long as a few days later it started to lose value again and last week it fell by around 20%. As of December 31, it stood at 13.36 to the dollar.

Some economists point out that Erdogan’s plan is risky because if the lira continues to depreciate it will push up inflation and put a heavy tax burden on the state, amounting to tens of billions of lira, as it will have to cover future losses based on the exchange rate.

The autocratic Turkish leader projects the theory that there is an international conspiracy to stifle Turkey’s economic development and prevent Turkey from becoming a great power.

In a bombastic speech, Erdogan said, “We see the games being played on the exchange rate and interest rates. … With the help of Allah and the support of our nation, we will emerge from this war of economic independence with victory. .. Turkey can, for the first time in its history, have the opportunity to conduct an economic policy in accordance with its own needs and realities. “

The Turkish president strongly believes in the nutcase theory that high interest rates cause inflation, while orthodox economists believe that higher interest rates are needed to reduce inflation.

Erdogan has put great pressure on the Central Bank of Turkey to continue lowering interest rates. If the Governor of the Bank refuses or delays in acting according to the will of the President, he replaces him. In just two years, he changed three central bank governors. Whenever this happened, the Turkish Lira plunged.

In November, inflation in Turkey was 21.31% compared to 19.98 the previous month. On December 16, with the central bank cutting interest rates by 100 basis points to 14 percent, this means that in real terms interest rates are negative by 7 percent, essentially diverting foreign investment.

The devaluation of the Turkish lira made Turkey’s exports cheaper but did not significantly help the country’s manufacturers or producers, who have to pay significantly more for the necessary imported energy and materials, spare parts, fertilizers. , etc. In addition, the pound crisis has eroded the economies and incomes of people and businesses and overturned their budgets and plans.

Admittedly, the fall of the lire has made life difficult for average Turks who see the price of food and all the necessities rising sharply every week, and their standard of living falling.

The deposit system, along with the recently announced 50 percent increase in the minimum wage, requires the printing of huge amounts of lire, while nothing is being done to curb inflation. In this way, Turkey will be inundated with money, even though the purchasing power of that money will be drastically reduced due to soaring inflation.

Political observers have expressed the view that Erdogan’s ruling AKP party alliance with ultra-nationalist MHP will try to take advantage of the relative relief to be created in the money-flooded market and so Erdogan can call a snap election. .

One of them, Ozer Sencar, president of MetroPoll, believes that Erdogan’s new policy, with short-term gains and potential longer-term pain, indicates that Erdogan may intend to organize elections in a few months, before the elections of mid-2023. “I expect early elections. What has been done in the economy so far is an electoral strategy,” he said.

Business writer Ugur Gurses says that what lies behind Erdogan’s risky measures may be a calculation “if we win the election, it (the consequences) will be worth the price to pay; if we lose, may the burden be on the shoulders of the winner. “(ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/under-erdogans-misguided-policies-turkeys-lira-has-its-worst-performance-in-two-decades20220103093047 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos