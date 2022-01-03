Society must fight against sex crimes, corruption itself: PM – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Calling the increase in corruption and sex crimes the two main evils facing the Muslim world, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a discussion with senior academics on how young people could be protected from the invasion of social media on their faith and their religious and ethical values. .

There are two kinds of crimes in society, one is corruption and the other is sex crime. Sexual crime has risen sharply in our society i.e. rape and child abuse and only one percent of this is reported, he said speaking to Riyasat-i-Madina : Islam, Society and Ethical Revival, part two of a dialogue organized by the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen National Authority (NRAA).

The remaining 99 percent, I believe, society has to fight. The same goes for corruption, society must make corruption unacceptable. Unfortunately, when you have leadership that is corrupted over time, they make corruption acceptable, he said.

While seeking the views of international academics, Khan hinted that he would also hold similar dialogues with leading academics in the future. It was also decided that such retreats would be held once a month or two months.

Islamic scholars agree that young people must learn to cope with the challenges of modern life

The Prime Minister stressed the need to prevent Muslim youth from being inundated with obscenities and pornographic material available on the Internet.

The academics present suggested some collective efforts by Muslim countries to counter the negative effects of modernity. They also pointed out that by raising awareness of the life and sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), young Muslims could be equipped with the qualities necessary to meet the challenges of the modern era.

Response from academics

Academics responded to various questions posed by the Prime Minister on the unlimited availability of pornographic material through social media, corruption, the growing number of sexual offenses against women and children and other challenges facing young people. Muslims and contemporary society.

Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, university professor of Islamic studies at George Washington University, said the impact of modern trends on Muslim youth can be felt today more than ever.

Today the world is a more precarious and dangerous place for young people, he said, adding that young Muslims should be guided through authentic teachings and related to the challenges they face.

Dr Nasr denounced the Western elements which spoke of Islam in a negative tone, which amounted to attacking religion.

He said Muslim countries were endowed with enormous resources that could be used to revive and preserve their culture on the basis of faith. He added that the solution to the current challenges could not be found within 24 hours as there was an urgent need for gradual awareness.

Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, an American scholar, compared the problem of corruption to a bad apple that could rot a society. He said the Holy Quran explained the problem of corruption and its impact on individuals and society.

He believed that Islam had made men responsible for caring for women and children in society. He stressed that young people should learn to honor women.

Speaking of concepts such as mehram, Mr. Yusuf said women should understand why the Holy Prophet (pbuh) had always insisted on these things.

Not going to places you shouldn’t be is first and foremost the burden of men and we cannot blame the victims. At the same time, women must understand that there are wolves and that these wolves are real.

Dr Timothy Winter / Abdal Hakim Murad, Dean of Cambridge Muslim College, said providing cell phone information for the younger generations was a real challenge for most societies around the world.

Everyone knows that the key trigger was the availability, even for young children, of high-resolution images of things that should be private and not part of public entertainment. If the teenager’s mind recursively becomes addicted to these images, neuroscientists have pointed out that it leads to permanent damage.

He regretted that the Internet was not something that could be regulated by individual nation states.

Dr Recep Senturk, a Turkish scholar, said young Muslims should be urged to adopt an ethic derived from the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (pbuh), adding that they should be encouraged to develop their intellectual independence by following the sunnah.

Malaysian sociologist and thinker Dr Chandra Muzaffar suggested holding Muslim youth conferences where young people could participate, speak out and express their position on contemporary challenges and solutions.

He said that during the climate change conference in Switzerland, the young participants expressed their anger at the climate issues and shared their thoughts.

Dr Chandra acknowledged that young Muslims have respect for the dignity of human beings. He said: People across the world should realize that all the burning issues in the world today are common challenges that Islam beautifully provided solutions to centuries ago.

Interfaith dialogue

Dr Osman Bakar of the University of Malaysia said it was encouraging that university and college students were keen to learn more about spiritual traditions.

He stressed the need for interfaith and intercultural dialogue which he said would bring stability.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Fatwa Council of the United Arab Emirates, said: “We live in an age of globalization and the advent of social media, the Internet and other modern concepts is having a huge impact on people. youth.

He suggested the idea of ​​young people seeking Sakinah, which means peace of mind. According to him, it is the quality of the soul that helps to remove restlessness from a person’s mind.

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the need to create a university for Muslim youth that could focus on teaching morals and ethics.

He said Pakistani youth should learn more about great people like Allama Iqbal.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 January 2022

