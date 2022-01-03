Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO
















Angel One’s Sameet Chavan says traders should trade with a positive bias as long as the index stays above 170,016,800.

The 12 best trading ideas for the January series as the market watches Omicron


  • Moneycontrol Daily: your 7 essential

  • AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged, shares photo with fiance

  • What if this is the buzzword for homebuyers in 2022?

  • Six new cars race to hit Indian roads in January alone

  • Diluting Proposed E-Commerce Rules Is ‘Succumbing To Hidden Pressure’, Says CAIT To Piyush Goyal

  • Restaurant owner of Indian descent, who provided meals to needy during pandemic, on UK honor roll

  • Impact of Covid: Zaheer Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, among others, on key ways sport has changed

  • IPF Performance in India: Surviving the Pandemic

  • One in 31 women in parliament to examine bill to raise legal age for marriage

  • COVID-19 | West Bengal will close schools, salons and spas from tomorrow; offices will operate at 50%

  • With Omicron Cases Rising, Supreme Court To Hold Hearings Virtually Over Next Two Weeks

  • IMF’s Gita Gopinath Celebrates New Years With Indian Favorite Pani Puri

  • 2021 VW Tiguan facelift road test review OVERDRIVE




  • Moneycontrol Daily: your 7 essential

  • AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged, shares photo with fiance

  • What if this is the buzzword for homebuyers in 2022?

  • Six new cars race to hit Indian roads in January alone

  • Diluting Proposed E-Commerce Rules Is ‘Succumbing To Hidden Pressure’, Says CAIT To Piyush Goyal

  • Restaurant owner of Indian descent, who provided meals to needy during pandemic, on UK honor roll

  • Impact of Covid: Zaheer Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, among others, on key ways sport has changed

  • IPF Performance in India: Surviving the Pandemic

  • One in 31 women in parliament to examine bill to raise legal age for marriage

  • COVID-19 | West Bengal will close schools, salons and spas from tomorrow; offices will operate at 50%

  • With Omicron Cases Rising, Supreme Court To Hold Hearings Virtually Over Next Two Weeks

  • IMF’s Gita Gopinath Celebrates New Years With Indian Favorite Pani Puri

New Trends

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets engaged, shares photo with fiance



Last namePriceChange% variation
Indiabulls Hsg219.151.150.53
Sbi466.155.701.24
ntpc125.951.551.25
Rec.134.400.600.45

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting