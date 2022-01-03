Signaling the sports university, Prime Minister Modi says henchmen were free to run in previous UP governments





Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the foundation stone ceremony for a sports university in Meerut to attack the opposition, saying that while previous governments ignored sportsmen and instead allowed criminals to play games, Yogi Adityanath’s government played in prison with criminals.

Pehle ki sarkaron mein UP mein apradhi apna khel khelte le. Mafia apna khelte le. Pehle yahan avaidh kabze ke tournament hote le. Betiyon by fabtiyan kasne khule aam ghoomte the. Humare Meerut aur aas paas ke kshetron ke log kabhi bhool nahi sakte ki ghar jala diye jaate the. Aur pehle ki sarkar apne khel mein lagi rehti thi. Pehle ki sarkaron ke khel ka nateeja log apna pushtaini ghar chodkar palayan ke liye majboor ho gaye le. Ab Yogi ji ki sarkar aise apradhiyon ke saath prison-prison khel rahi hai (In previous governments, criminals and the Mafia played their own games. There were avaidh kabza (illegal occupation) tournaments. People who harassed our daughters roamed freely. People from Meerut and neighboring areas did not. can never forget that their homes would be burnt down. But previous governments were busy playing their own games. It is because of these games that people migrated, leaving behind their ancestral homes. Now the government of Yogi Jis play the prison-prison game with these criminal elements), he said, addressing a rally in Meeruts Salawa village after laying the foundation stone for Major Dhyanchand Sports University. Although he did not name the Samajwadi Party or its leaders, the main opposition party was obviously the target of much of the PM’s 42-minute speech. Speaking of criminals, the Prime Minister added, Ab yeh kehne se kaam nahi chalega ki ladke hain, galti ho jati hain (Now you can’t get away with saying boys will make mistakes), the prime minister said, referring to remarks by SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014 while opposing the death penalty for rape. The busy rally was also an opportunity for the ruling BJP to launch its election campaign in western UP, a region where the party decimated opposition in the 2017 election, winning 112 out of 132 seats, but had to face protests from farmers against the three agricultural laws. The Prime Minister said: The dual-engine government (at the Center and at the UP) has taken special care so that our young people who are active in sport get everything they need to bring the honors to the country, such as the Indian team which has pocketed a number of medals at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The proposed sports university in Meerut – the first of its kind in UP – will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore and will span 91.38 acres, sources said. The university, which is expected to be completed by 2024, will host 1,080 students each year. On his first visit to Meerut during his second term as Prime Minister, Modi went directly to the temple of Baba Augharnath. The Prime Minister also visited the Martyrs Memorial.

