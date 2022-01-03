1,500 Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority projects soon to be inaugurated: Ch Sarwar





Rawalpindi-Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Momamad Sarwar said that all Punjab projects

The Aab-e-Pak Authority started in the first phase to provide drinking water to citizens was in the final phase which would be inaugurated soon. He said that nearly 1,500 projects had been started in different parts of Punjab, among which several water filtration plants had already started to operate.

“Sehat Insaf Card” is a historic project of the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, adding that the government in place is taking strong measures to help the people.

There was no shortage of talents and resources in the country, but concerted efforts were needed from all stakeholders to address the challenges.

He called on political parties to support the measures taken by the current government to strengthen the economy. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said providing clean water to people was his life’s mission.

He said that clean drinking water would be provided to more than eight million people in Punjab through these projects, while the authority is also working to provide clean water to the population in collaboration with various social organizations.

He said the Punjab Aab-e-pak Authority will also provide safe drinking water to more than seven million people with the help of non-governmental organizations.

The governor said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority made no political distinction to provide potable water, but simply to provide basic living facilities to the general public. He indicated that the authority’s projects were also underway in the constituencies of parliamentarians of the opposition parties.

The governor said that 100 percent transparency and merit were ensured in these projects.

He reiterated that bribery of not a single penny would be allowed in these projects, adding that every penny of the people would be fully protected.

Mohammad Sarwar said providing basic amenities to the population was the top priority of the current government. The Sehat Insaf card, Kamyab Jawan, Ehsas program, Kisan card and other government programs were also aimed at providing maximum facilities and relief to people, he added.

He said: “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are pursuing a policy to make the country and the nation strong and prosperous. “

“We must all work together to save our country from problems and strengthen it,” he added.

He said that all efforts are being made in addition to using all available resources to make the country economically strong. The authority’s work was in full swing to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/03-Jan-2022/1-500-projects-of-punjab-aab-e-pak-authority-to-be-inaugurated-soon-ch-sarwar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos