President Jokowi opens IDX 2022 Trading, JCI increases to 6,638





DRAWING. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the commercial opening of IDX 2022 on Monday (3/1).

Journalist: Nur Qolbi | Editor: Wahyu T. Rahmawati KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated on Monday (3/1). On the first trading day of 2022, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) opened at the level of 6,586.20 from the 2021 closing level of 6,581.48. JCI continued to increase until reaching the highest level of 6,638.31 at 10:30 AM WIB. Foreign investors were also recorded as buying by posting net purchase in the regular market worth 147.73 billion rupees. In his speech, President Jokowi is optimistic about the growth of the Indonesian capital market. He reflected on JCI in 2021 which gave to return to 10.1%, better than other stock markets in Southeast Asia. Call it Singapore with to return to 9.8%, Malaysia minus 3.7% and the Philippines minus 0.2%. Also read: IHS Markit: Indonesian manufacturing PMI drops to 53.5 in December Jokowi also hopes that the rise in the number of investors, especially Millennials and Gen Z retail investors, will continue. Compared to 2017 which was 1.1 million identification of the sole investor (SID), the number of investors in the capital market at the end of 2021 reached 7.5 million SID. “I hope that the increase in the number of investors in the capital markets will continue to grow and give a boost to the economic growth of our country,” Jokowi said in his speech at the IDX Building, south of Jakarta on Monday. (3/1). In addition, Jokowi said that the numbers which are indicators of Indonesia’s economic conditions also showed improvement. For example, Indonesia’s trade balance in January-November 2021 accumulated a surplus of US $ 34.32 billion, much higher than the result for the same period in 2020 which was US $ 19.52 billion. . Also read: Rupiah weakens on Monday (3/1) morning This makes Indonesia a surplus in its trade balance for 19 consecutive months since May 2020. Jokowi also noted that Indonesia’s exports in November 2021 had increased by 49.7%. from year to year (year-on-year), while imports of raw materials and auxiliary materials increased by 52.6% year-on-year. According to him, one of the engines of the increase in exports has been the cessation of exports of raw materials of nickel. The termination has yielded tangible results as in 2021, value-added nickel exports reached US $ 20.8 billion, higher than usual at only around US $ 1 billion to US $ 2 billion. . “Therefore, we will continue by stopping the export of raw materials for bauxite, copper, tin and others. Downstream is the key to increase Indonesia’s exports,” Jokowi said. Also read: JCI strengthens at the start of the session on Monday (3/1) Other indicators of improvement in economic conditions can be observed from competitiveness ranking Indonesia, which climbed three spots to rank 37th in the business sector and 53rd in the digital sector. Consumption and production indicators have also started to strengthen. This is reflected in the Consumer Confidence Index which rose to 118.5 in November 2021 from 113.8 in March 2021, as well as expenditure index which is at level 120.5. In terms of output, Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI also rose to level 53, up from 51 during the pre-pandemic period. Despite this, Jokowi recalled that in 2022, Indonesia will still face various challenges. From the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, the rise in inflation, degression, the scarcity of containers everywhere, the scarcity of energy in several countries which risks disrupting Indonesian exports. Also read: On the eve of 2022, it is an attractive investment choice according to the Commonwealth Bank MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Nur Qolbi

Publisher: Wahyu T. Rahmawati

