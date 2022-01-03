Indias 2022 ChallengeHow to Solve a Problem Like China

India still doesn’t know why China staged the bloodshed in Galwan in mid-June 2020, torching bilateral agreements and confidence-building measures, so meticulously crafted over the previous three decades? These instruments have helped maintain peace and quiet along the 3,488 km long Indo-Chinese border. What didn’t go well? What are China’s intentions? What should India’s approach be? Is it possible to restore some normalcy to relations or are the two most populous nations in the world destined to be locked into a hostile relationship for some time to come?

Nothing in history has prepared India or China for dealing with each other, observes former national security adviser Shivshankar Menon, adding that we have a long history of misreading each other. others. Contrary to popular perception, India and China were never immediate neighbors until 1950, when China invaded and occupied Tibet. Until now, we had limited contact that did not infringe on each other’s security interests.

The laudatory accounts of India by Chinese travelers like Fa-Hien or Xuan Zang had made little impression on Chinese revolutionary leaders like Mao Zedong, who had a poor opinion of India and the Indians. According to Ambassador Shyam Saran, India was seen as a teacher by negative example, a failed and fallen country that had been subjugated and enslaved with virtually no resistance from its people. Prime Minister Zhou Enlai even told Kissinger in 1972 that India is a very suspicious country. It’s a pretty big country, sometimes it looks like a big country, but sometimes it has an inferiority complex.

And Beijing seems to have decided that India is striking over its weight and needs to be lowered a few notches. The Ladakh misadventure was therefore intended to demonstrate its military prowess, to embarrass India, to have an impact on its economic development, to encourage the countries of South Asia to follow the Chinese line and to undermine the Indies alongside Washington as well as other capitals.

Once again, as in 1962, India was taken aback in May 2020, but this time it held on and even gave the attackers a surprise or two. A precarious situation prevails as a result, with tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons amassed on both sides of the Real Line of Control (LAC). There is a real danger that hostilities will break out, either on purpose or through miscalculation. The Chinese PLA refused to give up the aggression in the areas of Hot Springs and Depsang. Several rounds of ministerial discussions and 13 rounds of corps commander-level talks produced limited results. This state of cold conflict should prevail in the short and medium term.

What China thinks

Sinologists say that due to its relative isolation in history, China is not used to dealing with other nations on an equal footing. Instead, China views relationships in hierarchical terms through the prism of relative power. Responding to my question during a recent webinar hosted by the India America Friendship Association, Ambassador Shyam Saran explained that between 2003 and 2007, China believed India was closing the overall national energy gap, with a economic growth of 9 to 10% per year. It was at this time that the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Indo-China Border Settlement was signed in 2005; China was willing to concede primacy to India in South Asia and also wanted a bilateral strategic partnership agreement to be concluded.

The matrix changed after the 2008 financial crisis. China now believes it benefits from a double asymmetry of power, with the United States on one side where the gap is narrowing and India on the other, where it is widens. As such, Xi Jinpings China wishes India to be duly deferential and agree to Chinese terms.

As a result, China could possibly insist that India not sue QUAD; give up its opposition to the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) including the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) which crosses Kashmir occupied by Pakistan; review its position on Tibet; dilute relations with the United States and Taiwan; settle the border issue according to Chinese perception and refrain from taking punitive economic or political measures.

It is not said that in the unlikely event that India accommodates China, its demands will escalate further. Given its size and potential, India could eventually become a counterweight to China. This is why Beijing has worked to keep India unbalanced and locked in South Asia, including supporting Pakistan and supporting Indian insurgent groups, especially in the North East region.

Steps India needs to take

To overcome one of the greatest crises ever faced by India, it must and follows a multi-pronged approach. First of all, it is essential to maintain the dialogue at appropriate levels in order to attempt to defuse the situation in a peaceful manner. Since the decision to break the peace at the border could only have been made with President Xis’ approval, a resolution would also require political intervention at the highest level. However, the time has not yet come for the two principals to meet, especially as the Indian side feels betrayed. Nevertheless, a broad agreement should be hammered out by diplomats, for the attention of the leaders, whose prospects appear bleak for the moment.

Of themIndia would continue to strengthen the infrastructure along the LAC as well as further consolidate its defensive and offensive capabilities. India is not seeking to enter into conflict with China, but the ability to lead the fight through the LAC is a desirable deterrent. Of course, that would be a drain on India’s resources, but there is no other option.

ThreeIronically, India has become heavily dependent on China for essential products including APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients), consumer electronics, machinery and components. Despite 80 percent of Indians having a negative opinion of China and popular sentiment in favor of boycotting Chinese goods, bilateral trade soared 30 percent in 2021, crossing $ 100 billion for the first time. The sooner we develop other import sources, the better.

In the meantime, we must continue to strengthen our ties with important multilateral groupings and key capitals like Washington, Moscow, Paris, Tokyo and Tel Aviv to improve our influence, have access to technology, intelligence and military equipment, as well as the diplomatic support required, in particular to the UN Security Council. If Beijing sees it as a zero-sum game, so be it. India has so far been quite attentive to Chinese sensitivities, but it cannot be a one-way street.

Finally and especially, everything relies on rapid GDP growth. India’s security, attractiveness and global standing are all as strong as its economy. We hope that we can speed up discussions on a multitude of comprehensive economic partnership agreements that are in preparation. Next-generation economic reforms are the need of the moment to attract FDI into the manufacturing sector.

According to former Chinese envoy Vijay Gokhale, China’s real competitor is the United States. We approach China through the bilateral perspective, the Chinese approach India through the perspective of Sino-US relations. We can therefore witness several years of increased tension. There is a consensus that we have moved from a state of peaceful coexistence to an armed coexistence. It is debatable whether China views relations through such a prism, but there is no denying the threatening clouds hanging over our bilateral relations.

The author is a former envoy to South Korea and Canada and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.