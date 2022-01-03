Politics
Amid mounting tensions over Ukraine, Biden and Putin call out Zelensky and Erdogan respectively
Amid a flurry of high-level international talks focused on the situation in eastern Ukraine, a quartet of presidents gathered on Sunday to assert their respective partnerships ahead of three key summits. The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine spoke on the phone, while the leaders of Russia and Turkey spoke to each other directly.
After the phone calls, the White House issued a firm statement; while the Kremlin, for its part, conveyed what one US security official described as “cleverly worded innuendos” designed to create uncertainty about what exactly that means.
“Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished each other a Happy New Year, reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,” the Kremlin said. officials said in a statement following the appeal.
“The parties also addressed global issues, including recent proposals on the development of legally binding agreements that will guarantee Russia’s security, the situation in the South Caucasus and efforts to resolve the Syrian and Libyan crises.” , said the Kremlin.
Conversations between presidents are the last direct communications between world leaders amid tensions centered on Ukraine. The tensions stem in part from competing fears: the fear of the Western alliance that Russia will invade Ukraine; and the Russians fear Ukraine will join the NATO alliance.
In recent months, the international community has increasingly speculated on what Putin plans to do with the approximately 120,000 Russian troops stationed along the border with Ukraine.
Moscow has repeatedly stated that the troop movements do not signal any bad intentions, but made it clear that it does not want Ukraine to join NATO.
The tension is such that on the very day that Putin spoke with Erdogan, President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“President Biden has made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will react decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” said the White House spokesman. Jen Psaki saidSunday. Psaki did not specify what this would imply, but pointed to a long-held American position. “He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” she said.
Sunday’s phone calls are part of a series of high-level dialogues aimed at addressing the situation between Ukraine and Russia.
Last weekend, the US and Russian presidents spoke for nearly an hour on the phone, setting the stage for the security summits due in January. The summits will be held in Geneva and include a meeting on US-Russian security on January 9-10; a Russia-NATO meeting on January 12; and a US-Russia-Europe session on January 13.
US political leaders, meanwhile, raise the specter of an imminent attack. California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who heads the United States House Intelligence Committee, envisioned the scenario of the attack during a New Years press appearance.
“I’m afraid Putin is very likely to invade,” Schiff said when he appeared on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Frankly, I still don’t understand the full motivation for why, why now he’s doing this. But he certainly seems determined to do it unless we can persuade him otherwise.”
The summits aim to hijack belligerence and produce “meaningful understandings” between Russia and the United States, NATO and Ukraine, a senior administration official at the White House said last week.
“This can really only happen, practically, in an environment in which we are seeing a de-escalation, in which the situation is improving, and not in an environment in which it is exacerbated,” said the official.
Neither Biden nor Putin will attend the Geneva meetings, the official said. Meanwhile, the Kremlin noted, Putin and Erdogan agreed on Sunday to “maintain contact” with each other.
Sources
2/ https://justthenews.com/government/security/amid-rising-tensions-over-ukraine-biden-and-putin-respectively-call-zelensky
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]