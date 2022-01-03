Amid mounting tensions over Ukraine, Biden and Putin call out Zelensky and Erdogan respectively

Amid a flurry of high-level international talks focused on the situation in eastern Ukraine, a quartet of presidents gathered on Sunday to assert their respective partnerships ahead of three key summits. The Presidents of the United States and Ukraine spoke on the phone, while the leaders of Russia and Turkey spoke to each other directly.

After the phone calls, the White House issued a firm statement; while the Kremlin, for its part, conveyed what one US security official described as “cleverly worded innuendos” designed to create uncertainty about what exactly that means.

“Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished each other a Happy New Year, reviewed bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their determination to continue strengthening the mutually beneficial partnership between Russia and Turkey,” the Kremlin said. officials said in a statement following the appeal.

“The parties also addressed global issues, including recent proposals on the development of legally binding agreements that will guarantee Russia’s security, the situation in the South Caucasus and efforts to resolve the Syrian and Libyan crises.” , said the Kremlin.

Conversations between presidents are the last direct communications between world leaders amid tensions centered on Ukraine. The tensions stem in part from competing fears: the fear of the Western alliance that Russia will invade Ukraine; and the Russians fear Ukraine will join the NATO alliance.

In recent months, the international community has increasingly speculated on what Putin plans to do with the approximately 120,000 Russian troops stationed along the border with Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the troop movements do not signal any bad intentions, but made it clear that it does not want Ukraine to join NATO.

The tension is such that on the very day that Putin spoke with Erdogan, President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“President Biden has made it clear that the United States and its allies and partners will react decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” said the White House spokesman. Jen Psaki saidSunday. Psaki did not specify what this would imply, but pointed to a long-held American position. “He reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” she said.

Sunday’s phone calls are part of a series of high-level dialogues aimed at addressing the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Last weekend, the US and Russian presidents spoke for nearly an hour on the phone, setting the stage for the security summits due in January. The summits will be held in Geneva and include a meeting on US-Russian security on January 9-10; a Russia-NATO meeting on January 12; and a US-Russia-Europe session on January 13.

US political leaders, meanwhile, raise the specter of an imminent attack. California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who heads the United States House Intelligence Committee, envisioned the scenario of the attack during a New Years press appearance.

“I’m afraid Putin is very likely to invade,” Schiff said when he appeared on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Frankly, I still don’t understand the full motivation for why, why now he’s doing this. But he certainly seems determined to do it unless we can persuade him otherwise.”

The summits aim to hijack belligerence and produce “meaningful understandings” between Russia and the United States, NATO and Ukraine, a senior administration official at the White House said last week.

“This can really only happen, practically, in an environment in which we are seeing a de-escalation, in which the situation is improving, and not in an environment in which it is exacerbated,” said the official.

Neither Biden nor Putin will attend the Geneva meetings, the official said. Meanwhile, the Kremlin noted, Putin and Erdogan agreed on Sunday to “maintain contact” with each other.