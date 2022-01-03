Pakistan attack on pm imran khan ex-wife reham khan shooting at his car slams the government | ,, -?





Fatal Attack on Ex-Wife of Imran Khan: Reham Khan, ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, was assaulted by strangers. He gave information about the attack on himself by tweeting. Some people started shooting at his car, which allowed him to narrowly escape. Targeting Imran Khan’s government, he said it was Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan? She was attacked while returning from her nephew’s wedding.

In his first tweet, Reham wrote: “I was coming back from my nephew’s wedding, when people opened fire on my car and two people on motorcycles tried to stop my car at gunpoint. had changed cars. My security personnel and driver were present in the vehicle (Attack on Reham Khan). Is this Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan? Welcome to the land of cowards, thieves and greedy. Reham Khan’s attack, the Pakistani government has come under the spotlight.

asked the government to take responsibility

In another tweet, Reham said: “I want to live and die in Pakistan like a normal Pakistani. Even though I am cowardly assaulted. Law and order is being violated in the middle of the road. This so-called government should in take responsibility. I am also ready to take bullets for my country. This is not the first time that Reham Khan has publicly condemned the government. Even before that, she has targeted her ex-husband on many issues.

The silversmith said nonsense

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan made a shocking statement some time ago regarding the growing number of rape cases in the country. He had only asked the question about women’s clothing. Then Reham Khan called Imran a hypocrite. He said the prime minister “always seems to apologize for the rape”. At the same time, he asked Imran to apologize for this controversial statement. Earlier, Imran Khan’s second wife, Jemima Goldsmith, also referred to Imran Khan as garbage when referring to the Quran.

