Danger stalks Boris Johnson in the UK

Almudena Grandes said of one of the protagonists of her novel Dr Garca’s patients that throughout his life he was very lucky and very unlucky. Boris Johnson has also been very lucky in his political career, but still very lucky. If the disciples of Jesus were afraid to see their master walking on water, the British are still astonished to see how their Prime Minister tiptoes and goes through crises in which others have found themselves. drowned.

The chaos isn’t that big of a deal, as it makes people look at me to see who’s in charge, Johnson told his former (later disgraced) adviser Dominic Cummings. And this is how he governs, in the midst of disorder (he prefers to say creative destruction), both ambitious and reluctant, lazy and hyperactive, domineering and volatile, in a permanent zigzag, as if politics were a sound and light show, amnesic to voters and actions will not provoke reactions.

The arrival of boats by the canal contradicts the control of our borders, which was one of the pillars of Brexit

So far, it has worked well for him, winning London mayor twice, reaching the Conservative Party leadership and winning the 2019 general election by absolute majority. But it’s one thing to live dangerously to some extent and quite another to be in a cave surrounded by snakes like Indiana Jones. Will 2022 be the year when reality finally invades him and his luck turns? There are prognoses for all tastes, but the outlook is so bleak it will depend on your fortune more than ever.

Pandemic, Brexit, abuse of power scandals, tax hikes, rising cost of living, inflation, environmental policy, Downing Street disorganization, poll crash, growing unpopularity, Tory MP’s rebellion, May municipal elections, appearance of potential rivals to his leadership … It’s like Johnson is going to casino roulette and putting all the chips on red. And now I had to cross my fingers so that the ball didn’t fall in the dark.



The Prime Minister’s juggling

The Conservatives have been in power for twelve years, a time when nearly all governments are in serious wear and tear and the doors are opening for regime change. In an attempt to neutralize this trend, the British Prime Minister attempted to make it appear that his victory in the 2023 election would be Johnsonism’s second term, as a brand new, unlike Tories of a lifetime. To do this, he created a coalition that is as singular as it is fragile, supported by chauvinist nationalism rather than the classic concept of a small, low-tax state that interferes as little as possible, with a cocktail of social conservatism of law and society. order and less immigration and the Keynesian economy to win over Labor voters. This has placed him in the eye of the storm of war between two capitalisms, the one that seeks stability and accepts certain regulations, and the one that considers as illegitimate anything that goes against profit.

To begin with, it is at the mercy of the direction that the coronavirus decides to take, after having resisted imposing during the holidays the restrictions requested by its scientific advisers, in the hope that the lesser gravity of the micron variant does not collapse. not in the coming weeks, the health services system and the loss of health personnel do not hamper the normal functioning of hospitals. He emerged from the first phase of the pandemic with flying colors, despite the mistakes, thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign, but his capital has greatly diminished, and it is not certain that voters will give him the credit even if his the strategy shows that it is correct.

The calculation is that, on average, UK households will end up with bills this year exceeding 1,500 euros than in 2021, due to a combination of rising energy costs and increases in social security contributions which will come into force. in force in April, in principle to finance public health and care for dependent persons. Always a bitter candy, but even more so if people conclude that the money has been wasted. Some analysts believe Johnson will have no choice but to back down and postpone increasing tax burdens, and also in his goal of decarbonizing the UK economy at the promised pace, with measures that are as drastic as they are costly ( ban on diesel combustion engines, replacement of gas boilers, etc.). The great equalization project for the north and south of England would have a cost so high that it seems impractical beyond small cosmetic gestures.





Rafael Ramos

Brexit, a year after its entry into force, is by no means a settled issue. Ulster trade unionists are pressuring him to break the Northern Ireland protocol, which could lead to a trade war with the EU. Relations with Brussels (and with Paris) are lousy, without any mutual trust. The application of customs controls that have been suspended threatens to further increase the bureaucracy and do more damage to imports and exports (some sellers of Catalan products have already lost 95% of their suppliers). The break with the continent did not translate into the evolution of the country into a small state, with low taxes and regulations, as promised by its leaders, and the theoretical control of our own borders resulted in a tripling of the immigration by the canal. de la Mancha, which wasn’t exactly the idea.

A few reports of illegal parties in Downing Street while the country was confined may tickle Johnson, but his big headache is the May municipal election. The resounding defeat now suggested in the polls (with a five- to seven-point advantage over Labor) could lead MPs to see their neighbor’s beard peeling and decide to initiate the process of a leader change for not to lose their seats. It is not easy, but it is not impossible, and a few Cabinet figures – Foreign Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak – make no secret of their ambitions.

Orwell said that utopia fails because it is impossible to describe a permanent state of perfection that is not boring. No one can accuse Johnson of being boring, but his post-Brexit England utopia could explode in 2022 from factors ranging from the rising cost of living to the pandemic to the growing perception that he feels superior. to his countrymen, and the rules he imposes on them are not applicable to the government. An addicted player, no matter how much he rearranges Downing Street, luck is always on his side and he continues to walk on water, or for the first time the ball will land on the wrong number.