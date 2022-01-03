PM Modi bluntly on Oppn in Meerut; mocks Mulayam Singh’s “Ladko se Galti” remark





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, aimed at providing international sports facilities for young people in Uttar Pradesh. Equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, the university is being built at a cost of Rs 700 crores. Addressing the audience gathered for the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said that each year more than 1,000 girls and boys will graduate from university. Welcoming the recent reforms introduced in the country, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP government has provided equipment, weapons training opportunities, international exposure, transparency in the selection of athletes. Referring to India’s recent spectacular display at international events including the Tokyo Olympics, he added that sport is now linked to the careers of Indian youth as their talent is now recognized and respected by the government. “The story was created at this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games. Everyone in the country will agree that India is now ahead in sport. Young people from small villages represent the country as sports hubs develop in the country. Stadiums that were once only available in big cities are now reaching near villages. This university will function as a nursery for the sports ecosystem. Meerut will make local sports talent global, “he said. Noting that the sports equipment industry is worth hundreds of crores, Prime Minister Modi said India needs to become self-reliant in manufacturing such supplies. PM Modi ‘Ladko se Galti’ jibe at Mulayam Singh Tackling the opposition, which has “blocked” the development of young people by depriving them of sports facilities, the Prime Minister said that “previous governments were involved in their own games. Previously, only criminals and mafias were used to playing tournaments and illegal land grabbing. use to take place. People were forced to leave their homes. But now the government of Yogi Adityanath is playing prison with the criminals, ”the prime minister said. “Our girls who were afraid to leave their homes after the party are now winning medals for the country,” he added. Launching a veiled attack on Samajwadi party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Modi said, the Yogi government also punishes boys when they make mistakes, instead of covering up the crimes. “While we encourage young people to perform better, we should also punish them for their mistakes. We shouldn’t be saying, ladko se galti ho jati hai (boys make mistakes).” The prime minister was referring to the controversial remark by the former UP chief minister, where he defended young men accused of rape by saying: “Boys make mistakes”. They cannot be sentenced to death for rape. Yadav’s shocking remarks, made in 2014, sparked outrage among the public and politicians. Image: ANI / PTI

