Upon opening the stock exchange in 2022, Jokowi recalls Spike’s horror of Covid-19 cases





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) given conditions throughout 2021 which are considered a difficult year. Because that year, in mid-July, the daily cases of Covid-19 reached 56,000. As a result, hospitals have difficulty welcoming Covid-19 patients. He expressed it during the inauguration of the opening of the markets of the Indonesian Stock Exchange 2022 in Jakarta on Monday (3/1/12022). “The year 2021 is a year that if we remember it well, it was a very difficult year, a not easy year, a not easy year. Because in mid-July 2021, when our daily cases (Covid-19) reached 56,000, that was a great time. I really remember the horror, ”Jokowi said. “Because in the corridors of the hospital, within the hospital grounds, everything is full of Covid-19 patients,” Jokowi continued. However, alongside the various measures taken by the government, Covid-19 cases could drop to 174 per day. Jokowi also expressed his gratitude and hoped that the cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia did not increase again. Also Read: Antam’s Gold Price Rises By Rs 7,000 At Start Of Year, Check Out Details In addition, Jokowi also said that the vaccination dose exceeded the target. Jokowi said vaccinations against Covid-19 had reached more than 281 million across Indonesia. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “We should be grateful for that. On that day we should also be grateful, I was worried that by the end of the year (2021) our goal of 280 million doses of vaccine could be injected into the whole community. , whether it was reached or not? The millions of injected doses are not easy things either, “he said. According to Jokowi, injecting 280 million Covid-19 vaccines into Indonesia in one year is not an easy thing. Because many regions of Indonesia are difficult to access. “We have to vaccinate by boat, vaccinate by motorbike, continue to climb the mountain is not something easy,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, the president said the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 6 to 11 reached 3.8 million. The first immunization dose for children reached 79.6 percent, while the second dose was 54.8 percent. Also Read: Before Exchanging US Dollars Watch the Rupee Exchange Rate Between BIS and BCA Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

