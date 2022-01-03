Renaming places in Arunachal is part of the Chinese psy-ops | Latest India News

Playing mind wars with the adversary is an old Chinese tactic since the days of Sun Tzu with legitimate tools of deception, betrayal and propaganda from the Communist Party’s arsenal. The Chinese name change of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh to Mandarin is part of the same psychological warfare designed to hold Narendra Modi’s government on its feet and declare a new normal for Beijing’s border resolution strategy.

The Chinese are playing similar mind games with the Republic of Taiwan and its Western backers with its PLA warplanes entering the Southwest Taipeis Air Compensation Zone or ADIZ virtually daily throughout 2021. The last great Chinese breach came on November 28, 2021 with 27 fighters, bombers and aerial reconnaissance planes intimidating Taiwan towards a new normal with regional and global powers on the brink of perpetual suspense. Since the dawn of 2022, there has been a breach in Taiwan’s ADIZ by a Chinese reconnaissance plane on January 1 and 2, respectively, as if the Chinese Communist Party led by its almighty leader Xi Jinping was marking the territory. .

While India has rejected the Chinese name change of parts of Arunachal Pradesh, national security planners understand Beijing’s mind games and will respond to them in the right place at the right time. Narendra Modi’s government is not in the mood to react to Chinese psychological operations, but will not allow any free lunches in Beijing.

RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat meets the Dalai Lama in McLeodganj.

Perhaps the Chinese decision itself was a reaction from RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat calling His Holiness the Dalai Lama on December 21 in McLeodganj. The RSS leader not only exchanged notes with the 14th Dalai Lama, but also met with the leaders of the Tibetan government in exile in Dharamshala. It is quite evident from the reaction of the Chinese Embassy to Indian MPs attending a reception hosted by the Tibetan government-in-exile that the Tibet issue is as much a red rag for the CCP as it is for Taiwan, otherwise more. Violating diplomatic codes, the Chinese embassy virtually threatened the six deputies present at the December 2021 reception and asked them to refrain from supporting the Tibetan cause. Even in the past, junior diplomats from the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Mumbai have broken diplomatic labels by openly questioning Indian ministers of the previous PAU regime, including Pranab Mukherjee, who later became president, during the 1962 war. In addition, Beijing has the habit of issuing a statement each time an Indian VVIP visits Arunachal Pradesh.

While China is seriously outraged over any matter concerning Tibet, Sinkiang and Taiwan, India has in the past followed Beijing’s practice of changing the names of the cities of Tibet and Sinkiang. The Indian Embassy in Beijing has practiced diplomatic etiquette by not writing directly to the Chinese propaganda media which regularly cast India in a very bad light as part of its information warfare. Perhaps the time has come for the Indian Surveyor General to release new maps that call a spade a spade in Tibet and do not comply with the CCP’s Xizang nomenclature.