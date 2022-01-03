Former wife of Pak PM and Journo criticize government





Reham Khan’s car attacked, held at gunpoint in Pakistan: Anglo-Pakistani journalist and former TV presenter Reham Khan claimed that one of her vehicles was attacked by unidentified men, who shot guns fire. The incident took place on January 2, last night. Reham Khan, who was previously married to current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, tweeted about the incident at 1:59 a.m. on January 3.

Khan wrote that she was returning from her nephew’s wedding when the incident took place. She alleged on social media that her vehicle was being held at gunpoint by two men on motorcycles who opened fire. Khan also mentioned that she had just changed vehicles and that it was her driver and private secretary who were in the car at the time of the incident.

Holding Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible, Reham Khan wrote: “On the way home from my nephew’s marriage my car has just been shot and two men on a motorbike are being held under threat. a weapon ! I had just changed vehicles. My PS and my driver were in the car. Is this Imran Khan’s new Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs & greedy !! “

Suggested reading: Recent crimes against Pakistani women that rocked the nation

She further tweeted about the lawlessness on the main road connecting the Twin Cities (Rawalpindi and Islamabad) and tweeted: “I choose to live and die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it is a loosely targeted attack or simply the state of lawlessness on the Twin Cities Main Road… this so-called government should be held accountable! For my homeland, I can take a bullet!

Doctor and columnist Mohammad Taqi questioned the safety of his staff, to which Reham Khan replied that they were safe but “angry and shaken”.

After the attack, she revealed that she approached the police to file an initial information report at the Shams Settlement Police Station in Islamabad. According to Khan’s latest update, she was still waiting for a copy of the FIR as confirmation of her registration. In a tweet, she said: “It’s 9 am. My PS and my team did not sleep a minute and the FIR was still not registered at the Shams Colony Police Station in Islamabad. The investigation is ongoing. Awaiting copy of FIR.

Reham Khan, 48-year-old political activist, commentator and presenter, was married to Imran Khan from 2014 to October 30, 2015. She spoke out on her former husband’s style of governance and after the Pulwama attack in 2019, she also said that “Imran Khan was a puppet of the country’s army.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shethepeople.tv/news/pakistan-imran-khan-former-wife-reham-khan-car-attacked/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos