Erdogan’s flawed policy: Turkish lira recorded worst performance in two decades

The Turkish lira is expected to have lost 44% of its value in 2021, the worst performance in 20 years, due to the unconventional and flawed economic policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in particular his belief that high interest rates increase prices. price.

Erdogan urged Turks to keep their money in local currency and do business in Turkish lira on Friday. “We are going to collapse until we use our money as a benchmark. I want all of my compatriots to save in our own currency, and I encourage them to do so,” he said.

Erdogan previously proposed a new deposit scheme on December 20, aimed at stopping the desperate efforts of ordinary Turks to retain purchasing power in their savings by exchanging them for dollars or gold. The Turkish president has guaranteed that if the money is deposited into a bank account in a foreign currency account, the amount of the loss will be taken from the treasury if the lira loses value against the foreign currency. Shortly after the announcement, between $ 1 billion and $ 1.5 billion in savings were exchanged for Turkish lira, and the lira jumped to 11.09 against the US dollar, gaining nearly 50%.

Some experts believe Erdogan’s strategy is risky because if the pound continues to devalue it will increase inflation and impose a significant tax burden on the government, amounting to hundreds of billions of pounds, as the government will have to pay. future exchange rate losses.

