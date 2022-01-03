Jokowi changes distribution rules and retail fuel prices, what about the premium?





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has amended a number of provisions relating to fuel oil (BBM). Photo / SINDOnews Doc / Eko Purwanto

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) amended a number of provisions relating to fuel oil (BBM). This new regulation also mentions BBM RON 88 or known as Premium which would be largely phased out soon. amended a number of provisions relating to fuel oil (BBM). This new regulation also mentions BBM RON 88 or known as Premium which would be largely phased out soon. The changes are contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 117 of 2021 regarding the supply, distribution and retail prices of fuel oil or BBM. This is the third amendment to Presidential Decree 191 of 2014. Previously, the first amendment was made by Presidential Decree 43 of 2018 and the second by Presidential Decree 69 of 2021. Jokowi only signed the last regulation he five months ago, namely August 3, 2021.. Read also : Jokowi Momong Jan Ethes Exciting Moment: Guessing the President’s Name “That in order to support the national commitment to reduce carbon emissions through efforts to reduce motor vehicle exhaust emissions and optimize fuel oil supply and distribution throughout Indonesia, it is necessary to modify the presidential regulation number 191 of 2O14 concerning the supply, distribution and prices, retail sales of fuel oil, ”reads the presidential decree signed by President Joko Widodo on Friday, December 31, 2021. In the Presidential Regulations, the provisions of paragraphs (3) and (4) of Article 3 are amended so that they read as follows: (1) Certain types of fuels referred to in article 2, letter a, are kerosene (kerosene) and solar fuel oil (diesel).

(2) The type of special assignment BBM referred to in article 2, letter b, is gasoline (gasoline) of at least 88 RON to be distributed in the assignment area.

(3) The assignment area referred to in paragraph (2) covers the entire territory of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia.

(4) The Minister may stipulate changes to the type of trust fuel referred to in subsection (2) as well as the headquarters area referred to in subsection (3) based on the results of a coordination meeting chaired by the minister who organizes coordination, synchronization and control of ministerial affairs in the administration of government in Indonesia.

(5) The general types of BBM referred to in article 2, letter c, include all types of BBM other than certain types of BBM and the special types of assignment BBM referred to in article 2, letters a and b . Also read: Premium BBM wants to be abolished, consumption this year only 3.4 million KL Then there is a new article which was inserted from the one which had never existed before, namely article 21B. This article states that 88 RON has so far constituted a component of 50% of the volume of 90 RON type fuel supplied and distributed by the business entity receiving the assignment from 1 June 2O21 until determined by the Minister as referred to in Article 3 paragraph (4).

