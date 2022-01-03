Boris warning: Star poll gives damning verdict on Prime Minister’s handling of the Covid crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had a difficult year and could face a leadership challenge again in 2022

A Shropshire Star survey reveals that only 10% believe he handled the Covid crisis well.

And eight in 10 believe Mr Johnson broke foreclosure rules with the Downing Street parties.

In total, 63% also say they are pessimistic about the future, reflecting a scorching year in which Covid and rising prices have taken their toll.

There is also support for tougher vaccine measures, with three-quarters saying those without a vaccine should be banned from public events and bars.

After the Tories’ surprise by-election defeat in North Shropshire, only 37% said Mr Johnson was Britain’s best prime minister, compared to Labor’s 54% Sir Keir Starmer.

The full results of the Shropshire Star survey

Over 2,300 people took part in the online survey to mark the start of the year.

The results are a wake-up call for Mr Johnson as he faces a possible challenge to his leadership in the New Year.

The poll was carried out within two weeks of the North Shropshire by-election, where Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan defeated a majority of over 23,000 to take a seat considered as pure as possible.

Mr Johnson’s strength in the Conservative Party has always been his ability to win votes. If that magic starts to wear off, then he’s in big trouble.

The inquest shows general dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister, both in his handling of the coronavirus crisis and in his association with the parties that took place in Downing Street last Christmas.

Mr Johnson has always maintained that the rallies were either business meetings or held virtually and by rules at the time.

The survey shows that the vast majority do not believe it.

The Prime Minister’s allies are hopeful that he will return invigorated after the Christmas recess, but he appears to have a mountain to climb to rally both his party and the public.

A number of influential backbenchers have already hinted that, unless he seizes his post as prime minister, a candidate for harassment could run as part of a conspiracy to to dismiss him.

The coronavirus continues to loom, of course, and Mr Johnson is hoping his booster vaccine campaign will avert any major Omicron crisis.

The immunization schedule is one of the positives of his time in Downing Street, and most readers who responded to our survey believe there should be more action to bar people without an injection from accessing spaces. indoor audiences.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer still has his own battle to convince the electorate that he has what it takes to become prime minister.

His party came second in North Shropshire in 2019 but collapsed in the recent by-election as voters rallied around the Lib Dems.

Sir Keir has said he will face whoever heads the Conservative Party as he prepares his shadow cabinet for the May 2023 election. He said there were no plans for the future under the Tories, adding : face the one who is the conservative leader.

Whoever the leader is, whether it is Boris Johnson or his successor … it is clear that we have already had 11 in 12 years, years of Tory government, and it has been a complete failure in every way.

Sir Keir said Labor will build a new Britain and he has taken the party away from the Jeremy Corbyn era.

He said he told his best team to prepare to fight an election as early as May 2023.

He said: We must also show that a government was on hold.

I think people are already starting to see it.

We have better answers, clearer answers and more confidence than the government for the future.

He added that Mr Johnson was now seen for what he is – a leader who promises too much and does not deliver well; a leader without a real government plan or government strategy; an unserious leader rather than a serious leader.

Sir Keir said he would force Mr Johnson to step down right now if he could, but said it was a matter for the Tories to decide.

He said: They are in the midst of outright internal feuds within their party as he hides himself from public scrutiny and those around him in a circle to see if they can be his successor.

In the midst of the pandemic, this is the worst of all situations, because here we are with the variant on the rise, and people are really worried about what’s going to happen … and we have such a weak Prime Minister and his party so divided.

Tory Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard said the Prime Minister deserves credit for the success of the UK’s vaccination program and is easy for political opponents to criticize.

He said: This poll clearly shows that the government needs to do better.

However, the UK has one of the most successful vaccination deployment programs in the world.

This is thanks to Boriss’ leadership and the fact that he makes the right decisions at the right time. It is easy for any Leader of the Opposition to criticize a sitting Prime Minister.

Boris has to make decisions on a daily basis, Keir Starmer makes decisions after the fact and in retrospect.

There is a huge political advantage to the latter.

Tory Shrewsbury and Atchams MP Daniel Kawczynski defended the Prime Minister, insisting he was the right man to meet the challenges of the Covid crisis.

He said: It’s always easy to say that someone else could do a better job, like Keir Starmer or someone else, but in reality it’s very hard to compare because they don’t do the same job.

They are not the Prime Minister. Sir Keir and Ed Davey don’t sit at number 10 with all the responsibilities, difficulties, complications that can inevitably fall on the feet of a sitting Prime Minister.

I think the tensions, tensions and pressures of being Prime Minister are extremely difficult but are exacerbated during a national crisis.

I have full confidence in the Prime Minister and he has done a great job under very difficult circumstances.