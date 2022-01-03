Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform





President Jokowi opens IDX Trading 2022, at IDX Building, Jakarta, Monday (01/03/2022) morning. (Source: Screenshot) Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the 2022 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Trading, at Main Hall Tower 1 IDX Building, Jakarta on Monday (03/01/2022) morning. We should be grateful, the OJK President let it be known that in the current stock exchange there will be an increase in JCI in 2021 with the following: to return to 10.1%. That’s a pretty high number, the President said in his remarks. This value, the President added, is better than a number of countries in the Southeast Asia region. Compared to the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, we are still in the lead. Singapore at 9.8 (percent), Malaysia minus 3.7 (percent), the Philippines minus 0.2 percent, we’re at 10.1 percent. It’s also something we should be grateful for, he said. In addition to the increase in JCI, there has also been a huge increase in the number of investors entering the capital market, including younger generation retail investors. In 2017, the president of the OJK declared 1.1 million. Today it has reached 7.4 million investors, mainly these retail investors, many of whom are young people, millennials, Generation Z, all entered, declared the head of state. The president also hopes that the stock exchange will continue to grow so that it can have an impact on national economic growth. We hope this will continue to grow and boost the economic growth of our country, he said. Also present to accompany the President to the commercial opening of the IDX were the Coordinating Minister of the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani, the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo, and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. (TGH / UN)

