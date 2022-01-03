Turkey needs a long-term plan for its young Syrians

Turkey graciously agreed to house its Syrian neighbors as they escaped an excruciating civil war, but a decade later things are very different. This temporary accommodation has been transformed into a permanent stay.

The fear recently shown in Turkey that the Syrians are starting to settle is misplaced. Almost all the refugees have already left the camps to settle in the cities.

What is concerning, however, is the lack of long-term planning for young Syrians living in Turkey.

According to November data from the Refugee Association, Turkey hosts 3.7 million Syrians, and more than 2.6 million of them are under the age of 30. More than a million were born less than 10 years after the conflict first erupted following widespread protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey has the largest and youngest refugee population in the world. But what kind of future awaits them?

The answer is simple: a dark one.

The truth is, Turkey cannot even guarantee its own youth a bright future. The government’s short-term mindset leaves a legacy of large debt and dysfunctional institutions, as evidenced by its handling of the current economic crisis.

Young Turks are fleeing the country in large numbers. In 2019, 330,000 Turks migrated abroad; half of them were under 30 years old. Those who remain face the third highest unemployment rate of 32 European countries, according to August figures from Eurostat.

Turkey’s Youth Unemployment Platform estimated that more than 11 million people aged 15 to 34 were unemployed in November. For the third quarter of 2021, the official youth unemployment rate was 22%.

This is why, according to a 2020 survey conducted by MAK Consultancy, 76% of young people said they wanted to leave Turkey for a better future.

A similar fate awaits young Syrians, who escaped war but carry the trauma of being part of a refugee population. As a result, they do not have access to basic human necessities such as housing, education and financial security.

So far, the discourse of states on welcoming refugees has not been reflected in its actions. The government, led by Justice and Development Party President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, has failed to come up with a coherent policy for Syrian refugees. This was posted in February, when the country’s immunization program did not include Syrians.

Access to education is the main problem. A 2016 agreement between the European Union and Turkey helped. The EU pledged $ 6 billion ($ 6.8 billion), of which $ 2.4 billion was spent on education and housing. However, this is not enough.

Systematic changes have been ordered by the Department of Education to provide a more inclusive education framework, but the sheer scope of the task makes it extremely complex to implement.

For starters, Turkey’s centralized education system does not allow individual schools to tailor education to the needs of Syrian students. Second, there are not enough qualified teachers to teach a program in both Turkish and Arabic. The Education Reform Initiative think tank confirmed that only half of Syrian children enrolled go to school. Among people aged 14 to 17, barely 26% are in school.

Half of Syrians in Turkey have never been to school or can not read or write. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 70% of Syrian refugees live in poverty. These out-of-school children are likely to help their families by working, almost all of them through illegal programs.

The fall in the value of the Turkish lira led to economic turmoil across the country and sparked anti-Syrian sentiment. Political parties have added to the hostility by insisting against the refugee population.

In November, three Syrians aged 17 to 21 came to work in Izmir and were burned to death while sleeping. Turkish human rights groups said it was a xenophobic attack. In the summer of 2020, six Hatay children suffered racist assault and were beaten so badly that they had to be hospitalized. Another incident in 2019 saw a nine-year-old Syrian boy from Kocaeli hanged himself because of discrimination in the classroom.

The Platform for the Protection of Children and Their Rights found that more than half of Turkish parents surveyed did not approve of their children being friends with Syrians. There are no opinion campaigns to help them change their mind.

Disturbingly for Turks, the number of young Syrians is increasing rapidly. A 2019 report from the German political foundation Konrad Adenauer Stiftung estimated that nearly 500 Syrian babies are born in Turkey every day. Neither Syria nor Turkey grant citizenship to these newborns, making them essentially stateless. They are undoubtedly the biggest victims of the current situation.

Turkey grapples with many aspects when it comes to the Syrian refugees it takes in, but it is the young Syrians who need the most attention now.

The government wants the Turks to believe that the Syrians will return to their own country, but what does even going home mean for these children? Even if the war ends, when will they be sure to return? There have been reports of refugees returning to Syria to be detained, interrogated, tortured and sexually abused by Assad’s security forces.

What awaits young refugees in Syria are food shortages, persecution and conscription into the army. Compared to these odds, Turkey is a much more attractive offer, but can’t it do better?

This article has been provided by Office Syndication, who owns the copyright.