FOCUS: Rising Sino-US tensions could jeopardize security in East Asia in 2022

Accelerating Sino-U.S. Tensions could jeopardize the security environment in East Asia in 2022 ahead of key political events in the two great world powers, making circumstances around Taiwan and North Korea more volatile.

Relations between Beijing and Washington are said to deteriorate further as US President Joe Biden is expected to take a tougher approach towards the Communist-led government to gain support from anti-Chinese voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

A screen on a Beijing street shows footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 16, 2021, who held a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden. (Kyodo)

As Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to step up provocations against Taiwan to pave the way for his controversial third term as head of state, the US-Korean talks on denuclearization and sanctions relief are almost certain not to fall. to advance.

To appease the security concerns in the region, Japan and South Korea, whose president will be replaced in May, would be forced to seek balanced diplomacy that will not harm their relations with China or the United States, according to foreign affairs experts.

“Lobbying recriminations is easier than engaging because it requires no concessions or compromises,” said Jeff Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University Japan.

“Xi must look strong as he approaches his appointment” at the ruling Communist Party’s bi-decennial convention in the fall, “when Biden has been weakened politically and therefore will be difficult to adopt a more conciliatory policy towards China, ”he said.

In addition, the decision by the United States not to send its government officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled for February, “will reinforce perceptions of a new Cold War” and make “more difficult the pursuit of the diplomatic engagement, ”Kingston said.

The United States and other democratic countries, including Australia and Canada, have announced that they will carry out a “diplomatic boycott” of the Olympics. Some countries like Japan have followed suit, although they have refrained from using the term.

Victor Teo, a political scientist at the University of Cambridge, said: “The United States is doing its best to rally and strengthen its side or bloc to prevent China from catching up.

With the escalation of Sino-American tensions, the security situation between the two sides of the strait would become more fragile, as Xi insisted on reuniting democratic and autonomous Taiwan with the mainland during his tenure.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since their separation in 1949 following a civil war.

Teo expects Beijing not to use military might to invade Taiwan this year as it could backfire on Xi, but he warned that Washington and its allies “should not underestimate the party’s resolve” to “protect the sovereignty of China”.

“The trigger mechanism will be something Taiwan does in tandem with the United States or Japan, which the Chinese find unacceptable,” he said.

A screen inside a subway train in Beijing shows news of a virtual summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden on November 16, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo

Late last year, Biden enacted a defense bill expressing Congress’ desire for the nation’s support for Taiwan to include the island’s invitation in 2022 to join a multinational naval exercise. US-led which started in 1971 – one of the largest in the world. kind.

If Taiwan participated in the Rim of the Pacific exercise, known as RIMPAC, it would be the first time since Washington transferred diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

A diplomatic source in Beijing said the island’s participation “would absolutely anger the party and could provoke a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait.”

Movements in North Korea, whose economy is stagnating amid the global COVID-19 epidemic, would also attract attention, as its negotiations with the United States, which have stalled for more than two years, have showed little sign of recovery in 2022.

North Korea has acknowledged that it faces a severe food crisis due in part to natural disasters and sluggish trade with China, its closest and most influential ally, in the wake of the spread of the new coronavirus.

At a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea Central Committee in late 2021, leader Kim Jong Un pledged to rebuild the agricultural sector, state media reported, suggesting he would focus on revitalization. of the national economy.

North Korea may become anxious to begin talks to formally end the 1950-1953 Korean War in order to ease sanctions, but Temple’s Kingston said this would “require a level of diplomatic engagement” between Washington. and Pyongyang which “seems unlikely”.

“It could be a measure of confidence, but there is very little confidence to build on,” he added.

The war – in which US-led UN forces fought alongside the South against the Chinese-backed North and the former Soviet Union – ended in a ceasefire, and not by a peace treaty. South Korean President Moon Jae In has called for a declaration to officially end the state of war.

Troy Stangarone, senior director of the Korea Economic Institute in Washington, said: “Until a declaration of an end to war is integrated into a deeper process of building lasting peace, it will likely remain more of an aspiration than ‘a reality.

With the security environment in East Asia becoming increasingly difficult, South Korea and Japan, the United States’ security allies in the region, are expected to act as intermediaries between the United States and the United States. China, according to experts.

Japan has recently been at odds with China over Taiwan, while Moon’s government places more emphasis on relations with Xi’s leadership than with the Biden administration from an economic standpoint.

Moon, however, agreed with Biden that South Korea and the United States would try to strengthen their ties in various areas such as diplomacy and security. The deal was supported by ruling and opposition parties in Seoul.

Whoever is elected president in March, “I would expect the next South Korean administration to look for ways to implement new areas of cooperation with the United States, but also to avoid areas of cooperation that might upset China, ”Stangarone said.

A source close to politics in Asia, meanwhile, said that the role of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who took office in 2021, is to “improve relations with South Korea”, which have severely deteriorated due to unresolved historical grievances and other disputes.