Bannon and his allies attempt to expand pro-Trump influence in local US politics | Donald trump





Donald Trump’s main supporters Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn are at the forefront of a campaign to expand Trumpist influence locally in US politics while continuing efforts to promote baseless claims that Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory was fraudulent.

The growing will of Trump’s staunch allies has prompted election monitoring groups to alarm at the threat to democracy posed by Flynn and Bannon and other Trump henchmen as they combine debunked allegations of voter fraud and call for further election audits for 2020 with planning for conservative takeovers of officials. positions that run the US elections.

The measures come a year after the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington when a pro-Trump mob invaded the building in an attempt to prevent Bidens’ election victory from being certified.

Flynn and Bannon, using different avenues, focused new energy on increasing Conservative influence by recruiting more allies for key local and constituency positions ahead of the 2022 and 2024 elections, and building more political alliances on issues such as vaccine needs. and hide mandates.

The strategies Flynn and Bannon deploy overlap with those of other conservative groups, such as the influential youth group Turning Point USA, to expand the pro-Trump base at the precinct level and work to elect Trump-backed politicians to key positions such as secretary. of state in Georgia, Arizona, and other battlefield states.

Flynn and Bannon have separately relied on a mix of nonprofit groups, including one backed by multimillionaire Patrick Byrne, conservative social media favored by the far-right like Telegram, and events that carry evangelical Christian messages with many political disinformation.

Bannon, for example, used his War Room podcast to embrace the Republican Party’s takeover plans via the precinct committee strategy and invited potential candidates to appear as guests. The podcast, which has tens of millions of downloads, has found a large and receptive conservative audience.

Flynn, meanwhile, touts the adage that local action has a national impact and has been a featured speaker in several key states at ReAwaken America events, which are dubbed health and freedom conferences and combine Gospel themes with misinformation about the 2020 elections and vaccine skepticism.

Flynn and Bannon’s conservative crusades come after Trump pardoned them after the election for lying to the FBI and defrauding, respectively. Bannon and Flynn have also been central players with other Trump loyalists in finding ways to prevent Congress from certifying Bidens’ election, efforts which are under review as part of a select committee inquiry. the House on the deadly attack on Capitol Hill by hundreds of Trump supporters.

As they carved out new roles in the conservative ecosystem, Flynn and Bannon still support Trump’s conspiratorial claims that he lost in 2020 due to massive cheating, a mantra that bolsters their efforts to expand the local and national electoral influence to give Republicans a better chance to win back Congress next year and the White House in 2024.

There was a dangerous trend of election deniers lining up to fill election administration positions across the country, Joanna Lydgate, executive director of the United States United Democracy Center, said in a statement to the Guardian. And the efforts of Flynn, Bannon, and other big lie promoters are all part of this playbook to hijack the 2022 and 2024 elections if their favorite candidate doesn’t win.

Likewise, as they stepped up their political work on multiple fronts, the two former Trump advisers have taken more extremist positions that have drawn sharp criticism.

Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general, has been skewered for his authoritarian style of defending a religion for America and for speaking at certain events with heavy attendance by movement members. QAnon conspiracy. Flynns’ call for a religion came during a talk to a conservative Christian audience in Texas during the ReAwaken America tour in November.

If we’re going to have a nation under God, which we need to, we have to have a religion, Flynn said. A nation under God and a religion under God, right? All of us, working together.

According to Byrne, the founding multimillionaire of Project America who counts Flynn as a special advisor and spokesperson, Flynn plays a role in the ReAwaken America meetings in several states such as Michigan and Florida.

Byrne, who has joined Flynn at some ReAwaken gatherings, said in text messages that he and Flynn were instrumental in getting the ReAwaken tour started in the spring by funding the events with tens of thousands of dollars from Project America.

Overall, Byrne said the America Project raised around $ 9.5 million, of which he donated nearly $ 7 million. Byrne and the America Project invested more than $ 3 million in a months-long audit of Arizona’s largest county, which Trump relied on to find a major fraud, but which resulted in no significant change in the Bidens win there or statewide, much to Trumps dismay.

Byrne said the project has helped promote audits in states other than Arizona. With a net worth of around $ 75 million, Byrne is the former managing director of furniture retailer Overstock.

Byrne texted that he did not vote for Trump and considers himself a rule of law advocate who claims there is still a mountain of evidence to support the widely refuted fraud claims.

The Byrnes Project has not been without ties to Trump. The project chair until the end of last month was Emily Newman, a former Trump aide. Newman, along with Byrne and Flynn, attended a December 2020 meeting with Trump on ways to block Biden from taking office where Flynn touted the option of declaring martial law and deploying the military to redo the election in key states Trump lost, according to multiple reports.

Flynn’s brother Joe Flynn succeeded Newman as project chair, Byrne said.

In addition to his work with Project America, Flynns focused on expanding Maga’s base locally when he became president in May of another nonprofit, Americas Future, which in his tour, has partnered with Turning Point USA and others. to form a larger alliance called County Citizens Defending Freedom USA.

The county citizen group has sponsored an array of training programs, events and candidate meetings focused on mask mandates, vaccine requirements and critical breed theory, according to Florida attorney Ron Filipkowski, a former prosecutor who wrote a Washington Post article on the wave of local readers by Trump supporters.

For his part, Bannons placed a heavy emphasis on a local constituency strategy to help Republicans’ electoral fortunes combine conspiratorial bravado and apocalyptic.

Bannon told CNN in December that his War Room podcast was an organizing tool to expand Trump’s base. It’s about winning the election with the right people, the Maga people, Bannon said. We will have our people at all levels.

All elections were resumed, Bannon said in November on his War Room podcast.

Were going to go to the bottom of [last years election] and were going to decertify voters. And you’re going to have a constitutional crisis. But you know what? It was a big, tough country, and we can handle it, well be able to handle it. Well, go through it.

Megan Squire, a professor of computer science at Elon University, told the Guardian that much of Bannons’ political posts relied on alternative social media channels such as Telegram that appeal to conservative and far-right allies to spreading the pro-Trump gospel and helping to expand Maga’s base at the local level.

To Squire, Bannons’ rhetoric and the general public seem increasingly dangerous.

After being taken off the mainstream social media platform for the past year or so, Bannon has been promoting alternative and permissive social media channels such as Telegram and Gettr. There, his listeners can amplify and intensify Bannons’ messages in a 24-hour echo chamber filled with misinformation, scams, and conspiracy theories.

For Lydgate, the chief executive of the States United Democracy Center, the multi-front campaigns of Bannon, Flynn and other key Trump followers pose serious risks to the integrity of future elections.

They want to sow doubt in our democracy and make it easier to undermine the will of American voters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/jan/03/steve-bannon-donald-trump-michael-flynn-politics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos