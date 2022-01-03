Boris Johnson ‘set to delay restrictions decision’ as ministers suggest new rules ‘unlikely’





Boris Johnson is reportedly set to delay a decision on further covid restrictions as a minister suggested there was “nothing” in the data to support tougher measures. Although a further 137,583 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in England and Wales at 9 a.m. on Sunday, ministers said there was nothing in current data to suggest that new measures are needed at the moment, reports The mirror. But concerns have continued to grow as more people are absent from work due to infection with the Omicron variant of the virus. READ MORE:Omicron back-to-school update as covid cases continue to rise The Prime Minister instructed ministers to draw up “solid contingency plans” for staff absences. Health Minister Ed Argar said the government was “doing the responsible and sane thing” by asking the public sector to prepare for a worst-case scenario where up to a quarter of staff are on work stoppage. The current existing restrictions are set until January 26 although the government has said they will be reviewed three weeks after they are first implemented. MPs are due to return to the Commons on Wednesday after the Christmas recess. The government is expected to review its Plan B measures on the same date. But, Mr Argar said on Sunday he saw “nothing” in the current data to suggest further action was needed at this time. Speaking to Times Radio, he said: “Restrictions or restrictions must be the absolute last resort. I see nothing at this time in the data that I have in front of me, in the immediate situation, that suggests a need. further restrictions. But that data changes day by day. “ Asked if he could rule out announcements of wider restrictions on people in England over the coming week, Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay also told Sky News: “We don’t think so. not that the data supports this at this point. “Of course, we are keeping the data under review, but we have seen a significant change in behavior as a result of Plan B.” the I reports that any modification of the restrictions is currently considered by ministers to be unlikely with Boris Johnson decided to delay the decision on any further action. However, school rules were updated over the weekend as Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi announced the new measures on Sunday. Masks have also been confirmed to be worn when schools reopen, amid fears of a return to homeschooling. He said: Face-to-face learning is without a doubt the best place for the education and well-being of children and young people, and my priority remains to keep early childhood facilities, schools, open colleges and universities so that face-to-face education can continue. “ Receive newsletters with the latest news, sport and updates from ECHO Liverpool by signing up here

