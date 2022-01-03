Jason Aldean celebrates New Years with GOAT Donald Trump





Country singer Jason Aldean recently shocked his fans by posting photos of him and his wife alongside former US President Donald Trump.

The singer and his wife Brittany Kerr have voiced their opinions on Joe Biden in the past. The two have already received a lot of criticism for dressing their young children in anti-Biden clothing.

However, criticism did not dissuade the two from sharing their political beliefs with their fans.

Jason Aldean celebrates New Years with Donald Trump

Jason took to his Instagram and posted a series of three photos and a video featuring the former president.

The first photo, which shows Jason, his wife and the 45th POTUS, shows them all dressed up as they attend a New Years party. The second sees Jason and Trump on a golf course, dressed in their finest outfits.

The last in the series is a video where Trump is seen giving Jason some golf tips.

Perfect, you’re so good, Trump said.

The Got What I Got frontman praised the 45th President, saying: Well this new year has been the best ever. I spent a few days with the GOAT, this man is amazing and I wish you all could see what he does behind the scenes. # Classact

Jason’s wife Brittany also took to her Instagram and posted the same photo from the evening featuring Trump while hosting 2022 in captions.

Country singer and wife open up about their political beliefs

Brittany, who has expressed her political views on social media, previously revealed that she and her husband were arrested several times a day by people expressing their gratitude to them for sharing their position.

In her Instagram caption, Brittany wrote: The burden of the world we currently live in can be difficult for any parent. Terrible, in fact.

She continued: We stopped several times a day, thanking people for speaking. YOU CAN ALSO. We need you more than ever. In fact, you will be surprised at the amount of support you will receive.

In September 2021, the model was criticized for expressing her political beliefs by dressing her young children in anti-Biden clothing. Children are seen smiling for the camera while wearing shirts with the phrase Hidin from Biden.

A look at the star family

Jason Aldean, who has been married twice, has four children.

The star shares two children with ex-wife Jessica Aldean. His daughters from his previous marriage are Keeley (18) and Kendyl (14).

The Dirt Road Anthem singer shares two toddlers with his second wife, Brittany. They are Memphis Aldean Williams (4) and Navy Rome Williams (2).

