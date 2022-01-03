Omicron cases continue to rise, Jokowi says there is no quarantine waiver





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said there were additional confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Indonesia at 136 cases. This number has increased from the 68 previous cases. With the increasing number of cases of this variant, Jokowi stressed the need for mitigation preparations from health facilities, both those belonging to central and regional governments. Mitigation measures are needed as early this year community activities had started, particularly in the education and office sectors. “I’m asking correctly, the main thing related to Omicron is quarantine for those coming from overseas. There should no longer be any waivers, let alone those who pay, it will happen again,” Jokowi said at the meeting. PPKM weekly evaluation meeting, Monday (3/1). Also read: IDAI recommends children take PTM after receiving Covid-19 vaccines twice Strict monitoring of the quarantine of overseas travelers is needed, as the increase to 136 cases is almost entirely due to imported case. The President therefore hopes that the BIN and the National Police will be able to concentrate more on the supervision of the quarantine of international travelers. In addition, Jokowi also highlighted the implementation of vaccinations, which have now reached 281 million injection doses. Acceleration of vaccination continues amid rising cases of the omicron variant in Indonesia. “We hope that we will continue to carry out vaccinations according to the targets we have set, so that we can soon complete the doses of one or two doses, because [informasi] The vaccine stock that I received from our Minister of Health is in an abundant position, “said Joko Widodo. MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



