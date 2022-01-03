Jan. 6 panel has ‘first-hand testimony’ that Ivanka asked Trump to intervene in Capitol riot, says Liz Cheney





The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 The Capitol Riots are testimony to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump asking her to intervene as her supporters ransack the seat of Congress, Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo said on Sunday.

“We have first-hand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office, watching the attack. The White House briefing room is a short walk from the Oval Office,” Cheney, vice -committee chairman, said on ABC News’ “This Week”.

She added that at any time, Trump could have walked into the press conference room and appeared on television.

“We know like [Trump] was sitting there in the dining room, next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were begging him to go to the television and tell people to stop. We know [Republican] Leader [Kevin] McCarthy begged him to do it. We know her daughter, we have first-hand testimony that her daughter Ivanka has come in at least twice to ask her to stop this violence. “

In a one-minute video posted to social media hours after the attack began, Trump repeated false claims about the election he lost while encouraging rioters, who attacked the Capitol in the goal to disrupt the count of the electoral votes formalizing the victory of Joe Biden before a joint session of Congress, to “return home in peace”.

“Come home. We love you. You are very special,” Trump said.

After sharing the video, he then tweeted: “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so bluntly and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been treated badly and unfairly for so long. . “

Twitter took action against both posts and permanently suspended Trump in the days following the riot, citing “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Thompson said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that the panel believes Trump made “several videos” before posting the short clip and asked the National Archives for the alleged videos that were never shared.

“It’s about 187 minutes,” he said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, referring to how long it took Trump to publicly urge his supporters to leave the Capitol after the attack began.

Representatives for the former president and Ivanka Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In recent months, the Jan.6 committee has accelerated its investigation into the riot, as well as any action or inaction by Trump and his allies. The House voted last month to send former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department on a criminal charge for his refusal to answer questions from the committee.

The panel also recently asked Reps Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., And Scott Perry, R-Pa., To provide information on their activities, although the committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Sunday that the panel’s ability to subpoena lawmakers remains uncertain.

As the Jan. 6 anniversary approaches, Thompson appeared on three separate Sunday programs to discuss the Congressional investigation into the deadly event as well as the pro-Trump rally that preceded it. The then president spoke at the rally and encouraged those in attendance to come to Capitol Hill, where Congress had pledged to formalize President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Thompson said the panel had evidence of interactions between House members and rioters on January 6 that may or may not necessarily be of a significant nature. He did not specify which members.

“Now ‘attended’ means different things,” he told NBC News’ Meet the Press. “Some took pictures with people who came to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally. Some, you know, allowed them to come and join forces in their offices and stuff throughout this whole week of rallying. So, there is some involvement. “

Thompson also said the panel intended to recommend new legislation to improve US intelligence gathering, which, if passed, will hopefully ensure that “it never happens again.”

“As you know, it was clear that we weren’t informed that something was going to happen. But for the most part, it was America’s worst-kept secret that people came to Washington, and the potential for coordination. and what we saw was So we want to make sure it never happens again, ”Thompson said on ABC News’s“ This Week ”.

A Senate report released in June, which was the result of a joint investigation by the Homeland Security and Rules Committees, summed up what it said were serious intelligence and security failures that contributed to the one of the worst incidents of domestic terrorism in US history.

The report found that a key factor contributing to the events of January 6 was the failure of the intelligence community to “properly analyze, assess and disseminate information to law enforcement” regarding the potential for violence and threats. known against the Capitol.

In the report, an unnamed Capitol Hill police officer reportedly said: “We were ill-prepared. We were NOT informed by any intelligence. We have been betrayed.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Said the January 6 riot was, “in part, an intelligence failure which is failure to see all of the available evidence of the propensity for violence that day, ”on CBS News’s“ Face the Nation ”.

The Jan.6 committee will also recommend legislation on how to improve the coordination of resources to protect the Capitol, according to Thompson.

“There were significant inconsistencies in coordination. The District of Columbia National Guard was slow to respond, not alone, but had to approach the Department of Defense,” he told. This week”. “We want to make sure that the line of communication between the Capitol Police and the structure of how we make decisions is clear. Right now it’s a kind of hybrid authority and that authority has clearly fallen. Out of order.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/01/02/jan-6-panel-has-firsthand-testimony-that-ivanka-asked-trump-to-intervene-during-capitol-riot-liz-cheney-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos