Jokowi reportedly upset over ‘soft’ quarantine rules against Omicron





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Sunday evening December 26 led the Cabinet meeting which discussed the development of the Omicron variant that has spread in Indonesia. Reports suggest that the president lost his temper slightly during this meeting. The cause of the president’s anger is said to be the quarantine latitude imposed on a number of international arrivals such as members of the House of Representatives and celebrities who have managed to dodge quarantine procedures. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin confirmed this and said “the president was quite annoyed due to the relaxed quarantine”, the minister said, Time magazine reported. According to Budi, President Jokowi has focused on preventing the Omicron variant. On several occasions, the president has said that the transmission of the strain is five times faster than the Delta variant which attacked Indonesia in mid-2021. Two days after the closed meeting, the health ministry announced a case of local transmission of Omicron from a resident who flew from Medan to Jakarta. As of Sunday, January 2, 2022, there were 138 cases of Omicron in Indonesia. A total of 135 cases are imported or originated from abroad and three cases are local transmissions. “It is possible that this number will increase after the Christmas and New Year holidays,” Budi said. According to three government officials who joined the closed meeting, Jokowi also opened up the possibility of extending the quarantine period from 10 days to 14 days. The option then becomes a policy as of January 1, 2022. The mandatory 14-day quarantine also applies to international travelers from countries that have confirmed community transmission of the virus. Omicron variant and are geographically adjacent to the country of community transmission of the Omicron variant case. The government has made Juanda Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java, an entry point for international travelers, which aims to reduce international arrivals congestion at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. The government predicts that from January 5 to 7, 2022, the number of travelers from abroad will reach 5,000 people. Read: The number of Omicron cases in Indonesia is increasing; Total count dominated by imported cases DEWI NURITA | TEMPO MAGAZINE

