Trump’s plan to hold press conference on anniversary of Capitol riots shows he is receiving ‘terrible’ advice, ex-aide says





Former President Donald Trump will hold a press conference in Mar-A-Lago on the anniversary of the Capitol Riot. Alyssa Farah, who worked for the former president, told CNN it shows he is receiving “terrible advice.”

Former President Donald Trump, who plans to hold a press conference on the anniversary of the Capitol Riot, is receiving “terrible advice” from those close to him, a former aide said.

Trump had better remain silent on Jan.6, said Alyssa Farah, who worked for the former president as the White House’s director of strategic communications.

“The former president also announced that he would hold a press conference that day which I think if anything proves that he is still receiving terrible advice from those around him,” Farah said, during from an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, according to a report from The Independent.

“It would be a wise day for him to remain silent, to let those who were victimized on Capitol Hill speak about this very important and solemn day,” continued Farah.

Trump is likely to use the press conference to push electoral fraud plots, Farah added. “I think instead you’ll hear some sort of, you know, tone from him – reiterating the lies that the elections were stolen, saying that those on trial for the insurgency are political prisoners “she said. .

US President Donald Trump is seen on a screen as his supporters cheer during a rally at the National Mall on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The former president will hold the press conference from his resort town of Mar-a-Lago on January 6 – a year after the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill. In a statement announcing the event, The Hill reported that he had baselessly described election day as an “insurgency” and wrongly called January 6 a “completely unarmed protest against rigged elections.”

NPR notes that rioters on Capitol Hill came armed, bringing with them stun guns, pepper spray and baseball bats.

As Trump speaks from Mar-a-Lago, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her office instead intended to hold a “prayer vigil” among other reflective events.

