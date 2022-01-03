Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Says Corruption and Sexual Crimes Major Evils Facing Muslim World





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said growing corruption and sex crimes were the two main evils facing the Muslim world.

He said this during an interactive dialogue on Riyasat-i-Madina: Islam, Society and Ethical Revival with the world’s top Muslim scholars on Sunday, which was hosted by the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen National Authority (NRAA) recently. created.

Khan in October formed the NRAA to research the best way to disseminate the lessons of the Prophet’s life to the masses.

The academics presented their views on how young people could be protected from the invasion of social media by their faith and religious and ethical values.

There are two kinds of crimes in society, one is corruption and the other is sex crime. Sex crimes have sharply increased in our society i.e. rape and child abuse and only one percent of these cases are reported, Khan said.

The remaining 99 percent, I believe, society has to fight. The same goes for corruption Society must make corruption unacceptable. Unfortunately, when you have rulers corrupted over time, they make corruption acceptable, said the prime minister, apparently in the process of digging into his predecessor Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sharif, 72, has been in London since November 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to travel abroad for four weeks for treatment. The three-time Prime Minister, his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018.

Sharif was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in December 2018. But, he was released on bail in both cases and was also allowed to travel to London for medical treatment.

The Dawn newspaper reported that while seeking the views of international academics, Khan hinted that he would also hold similar dialogues with prominent academics in the future.

He stressed the need to prevent Muslim youth from being inundated with obscenity and pornographic material available on the Internet.

Scholars have suggested some collective efforts by Muslim countries to counter the negative effects of modernity.

Dr Seyyed Hossein Nasr, University Professor of Islamic Studies at George Washington University, said: “Today the world is a more precarious and dangerous place for young people.

He denounced the Western elements who spoke of Islam in a negative tone, which he said amounted to attacking religion.

Shaykh Hamza Yusuf, an American scholar, compared the problem of corruption to a bad apple that could rot a society.

He said the Holy Quran explained the problem of corruption and its impact on individuals and society.

He believed that Islam had made men responsible for caring for women and children in society.

He stressed that young people should learn to honor women.

Not going to places you shouldn’t be is first and foremost the burden of men and we cannot blame the victims. At the same time, women need to understand that there are wolves and that these wolves are real, he said.

Dr Abdal Hakim Murad, Dean of Cambridge Muslim College, said educating young people about cell phones was a real challenge for most societies around the world.

Everyone knows that the key trigger was the availability, even for young children, of high-resolution images of things that should be private and not part of public entertainment.

If the minds of adolescents repeatedly become addicted to these images, neuroscientists have pointed out that it causes permanent damage, he said, regretting that the internet is not something that can be regulated by the States. individual nations.

Dr Osman Bakar from the University of Malaysia stressed the need for interfaith and intercultural dialogue, which he said would bring stability.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Fatwa Council of the United Arab Emirates, said: We live in an age of globalization and the advent of social media, internet and other modern concepts has a huge impact on young people. .

He suggested the idea of ​​young people seeking Sakinah, which means peace of mind.

According to him, it is the quality of the soul that helps to remove restlessness from a person’s mind.

He stressed the need to create a university for Muslim youth that could focus on teaching morals and ethics.

