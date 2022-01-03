Turkish inflation hits its highest level in 19 years at 36%





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s annual inflation rose at the fastest rate in 19 years, rising to 36.08% in December, according to official data released on Monday. The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index rose 13.58% in December from the previous month, further eroding the purchasing power of citizens. The annual increase in food prices was 43.8%, according to the data. The annual inflation rate was the highest since September 2002. Inflation has risen in the country as the Turkish lira collapses to record highs after the country’s central bank, under pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, cut a key interest rate by 5 percentage points in September. The weakening pound has made imports, fuel and everyday items more expensive and has left many locals, some 84 million people, struggling to buy food and other items. basic products. Many bought foreign currency and gold to protect their savings. Last month, Erdogan announced measures to protect lira deposits against volatility after the Turkish currency hit an all-time low of 18.36 against the dollar. The pound rebounded after the announcement, but has since lost some of those gains. The lira depreciated about 44% against the dollar last year. Erdogan insists on lowering borrowing costs to stimulate growth, even though economists argue that higher interest rates are the way to contain soaring prices. Meanwhile, the Independent Inflation Research Group, made up of academics and former government officials, estimated the annual inflation rate to be much higher at 83%. He said consumer prices rose 19.35% in December compared to November.

