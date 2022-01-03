Politics
China ready for Olympics, says Xi in New Year’s speech
China is ready to present to the world a major Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, President Xi Jinping said.
In his New Year’s Eve speech to ring in 2022 on December 31, Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the world is looking to China. for the upcoming event, and China is ready.
We will spare no effort to present great Games to the world, he promised.
In his remarks, Xi reviewed the past year, which he said has been of exceptional importance to China as it passed through significant events in the history of the CCP and the United Nations. ‘State.
The past year has witnessed a resilient and vibrant China, a country with a friendly and respectable people, a country that grows rapidly with each passing day, and a country that continuously advances in all of its endeavors, Xi said. .
At the historic convergence of the goals of the two centenarians, he said, the country has embarked on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects and is confidently moving forward on the path of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. .
Xi recalled the CCP’s centenary celebration on July 1 and stressed the importance of staying true to the party’s founding mission.
It is only through vigorous and determined efforts that we can assume our responsibility to history, prove ourselves worthy of our time and live up to the expectations of the people, he said.
Xi stressed that achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not be an easy task that will happen overnight or with fanfare. We must always keep a long-term perspective, remain aware of potential risks, maintain our strategic focus and determination, and reach out to the large and the big while tackling the delicate and the small.
He spoke of his nationwide inspection tours over the past year, saying that whenever I visited people in their homes I asked if they were having any other difficulties and remembered of everything my parents have to share with me.
Xi said that the CCP has brought to the people the realization of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and the elimination of extreme poverty, which he hailed as a contribution to the world.
To ensure that everyone leads a better life, we must never rest on what we have accomplished, and there is still a long way to go.
Xi highlighted the efforts of nations in ecological conservation, stressing that if we do not fail in nature, we will never fail in nature.
He also praised people from all walks of life who have contributed to the country’s development and response to Covid-19, saying the hard work and dedication of countless unsung heroes have all contributed to China’s great momentum in the news. time.
Noting that the prosperity and stability of the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao are always close to the heart of the motherland, Xi stressed that only with unity and concerted efforts can we. ensure the successful implementation of One Country, Two Systems in the long term.
While saying that the complete reunification of the motherland is an aspiration shared by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, he expressed the hope that all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation will join forces to create a better future for the nation.
Xi also urged the international community to promote unity, solidarity and cooperation to write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for humanity.
DAILY CHINA / ASIA INFORMATION NETWORK
