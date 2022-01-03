PM Modi will launch several projects in Manipur, Tripura on January 4





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4. Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore. Manipur will go to the polls early this year. PM Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and also launch two key development initiatives. In Manipur, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 13 projects worth around Rs 1850 crore and lay the foundation stone for 9 projects worth around Rs 2950 crore. These projects concern various sectors such as road infrastructure, drinking water supply, health, urban development, housing, information technology, skills development, art and culture, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of five national road projects which will be built at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore. The construction of these highways, with a cumulative length of over 110 kilometers, will be a major step in improving road connectivity in the region. Another important infrastructure that will improve year-round seamless connectivity to Silchar from Imphal and reduce traffic congestion is the construction of the steel bridge built over the Barak River over the NH-37 built at a cost of over Rs 75 crore. This steel bridge will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister during the Program. The Prime Minister will also dedicate, to the inhabitants of Manipur, 2,387 mobile towers built at a cost of approximately Rs 1,100 crores. This will be a major step in strengthening the state’s mobile connectivity. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the State of the Art Cancer Hospital in Imphal, worth around Rs. 160 crore on a PPP basis. In addition, to strengthen Covid-related infrastructure in the state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 200-bed Covid hospital in Kiyamgei, which was set up at a cost of around Rs. 37 crore in collaboration with DRDO. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Center for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) which will be built in the state at a cost of around Rs 200 crore. This project is the largest PPP initiative in the state and will boost the information technology sector, in addition to creating employment opportunities in the state. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Manipur Institute of Performing Arts in Gurgaon, Haryana. The institute will be built at a cost of over Rs 240 crore and will promote the wealth of art and culture of the state. He will also inaugurate the INA complex in Moirang which will highlight the important role played by the Indian National Army (INA) in the Indian Independence Movement. The foundations will be laid for 72 projects worth over Rs 130 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram. To strengthen the hand-weaving industry in the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for two projects worth Rs. 36 crore namely, Mega Handloom Cluster in NongpokKakching in Imphal East district, which will benefit approximately 17,000 weavers in Imphal East District and the Handicraft and Hand Loom Village in Moirang. The new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crore, is a state-of-the-art building spread over 30,000 square meters with modern facilities and supported by the latest integrated computer network system.



