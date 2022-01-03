“Is this the new Pakistan?” “: Imran Khan’s ex-wife attacks him after his vehicle was detained at gunpoint | World news





New Delhi: The ex-wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked him on Monday January 3, 2022 for an alleged incident with a gun. Reham Khan, who was briefly married to the cricketer-turned-politician in 2015, claimed his car was “shot at” and his vehicle was being held “at gunpoint”.

Speaking to Twitter, she said: “On the way home from my nephews wedding my car just got shot and two men on a motorcycle vehicle held at gunpoint !! I was coming to change vehicle. My PS and driver were in the car. is Imran Khans New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of the cowards, thugs and greedy !! “

Reham added, “I choose to live and die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it’s a loosely targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the Twin Cities Main Road, this so-called government should be held accountable! For my homeland, I can take a bullet! “

I choose to live and die like the average Pakistani in Pakistan. Whether it’s a loosely targeted attack or just the state of lawlessness on the Twin Cities Main Road, this so-called government should be held accountable! For my homeland, I can take a bullet! https://t.co/d3J5mj8xVc

Reham Khan (@ RehamKhan1) January 2, 2022

In a follow-up tweet this morning, Reham, a political activist, claimed that an FIR was still not registered at the Shams Settlement Police Station in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

Its 9 a.m. My PS and his team haven’t slept for a minute and the FIR has still not been registered at the Shams Settlement Police Station in Islamabad. The investigation is ongoing. Awaiting copy of FIR.

Reham Khan (@ RehamKhan1) January 3, 2022

Since her divorce in 2015, the 48-year-old is often seen criticizing her ex-husband in public and criticizing him frequently for his style of governance.

Meanwhile, a new survey found that 55% of Pakistanis said the performance of Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan was below average, 13% above average, while that 32% found it to meet their expectations. .

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, showed that 46% of those shot said they voted for the PTI in the 2018 election. People said provincial governments and opposition parties also failed to respond. to their expectations over the past three years.

In addition, three in five Pakistanis said they were disappointed with the performance of the provincial government.

