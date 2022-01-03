Donald Trump’s plan to reverse 2020 dishonours the Republican Party | News, Sports, Jobs





WASHINGTON – Donald Trump’s plot to return to the Oval Office in 2024 by discrediting the legal election of the man who beat him fair and square in 2020 casts an even darker shadow over the Republican Party. He leaves the task of repairing the damage of his perhaps most degrading chapter since its inception in the 1850s.

Trump’s mobilization of labor and money to stage the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill calls into question the legal election and congressional certification of President Joe Biden. He plunges the Grand Old Party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and Reagan into a mess of disgrace and disorder, as he is reeling from the chaos and confusion of Trump’s four-year presidency.

Where today is there a Republican voice capable of defending the party’s traditionally conservative values ​​against Trump’s continuing authoritarian assaults? Gone are mainstays like Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas and John McCain of Arizona.

Party flag bearer in 2012, Mitt Romney, now a senator representing Utah, has little residual influence as a fix for the disintegration of the GOP, with Trump clinging to it as his best return vehicle.

The architect of the party’s decline is now brazenly preparing for his return to office which he lost to Biden. It would be a 2024 rematch of the 2020 race between the same two men, both older but apparently both determined to keep it occupied again.

Biden, now 79, our oldest president, has previously said he intends to be re-elected, his health permitting at the time. Trump, now 75, has already started campaigning in his characteristic boisterous rallies in Trump’s country, among the faithful or just the curious.

The rematch would predictably continue Trump’s recitation of the big stolen election lie. In the months following his loss in November 2020, he offered blatant false evidence of misconduct by voters and some state election officials, challenging Congressional certification of Biden’s election. .

Even before the election, Trump claimed Democrats were planning to steal him, and he suggested he might not step down if Biden is declared the winner. After the results tally, showing he was the decisive loser by 7 million popular votes and a clear margin in the Electoral College, Trump resorted to intimidation from Republican state election officials to invalidate their vote tally or to “Find” enough voices to overthrow him. high. Meanwhile, Conservative associates mounted chimerical legal challenges that all failed in due course, employing tactics so shady they invited bar discipline and heavy civil lawsuits.

Trump also urged his then Vice President Mike Pence to use his ceremonial role as Senate Speaker to block certification of the clear winner, Biden. Failing to influence Pence, Trump embraced the crowds who assaulted the Capitol, explicitly urging them to march, telling them to join them, but then personally taking refuge in the White House. From there he watched the ensuing chaos safely via television.

A select House committee is now investigating the role Trump and other high-ranking Republicans played in planning the Capitol insurgency, and the Department of Justice may do the same.

Despite Biden’s drop in opinion polls lately, a rematch with Trump wouldn’t necessarily be dangerous for the man who won the first meeting. For all of the massive Trump followers in some key Republican states, one of the strongest arguments for voting for Biden in 2020, and possibly again in 2024, is simply that he is not Donald Trump.

Five years ago, the public already perceived Trump as an unpredictable and dangerous figure on the national political scene. His four years in power, especially his ignominious exit, have overwhelmingly corroborated these perceptions. This could work in Biden’s favor again, no matter what the voting public thinks of his performance.

If the 2024 elections are to come to this, so be it. The good judgment of the American people has prevailed in 2020, and there is no reason to believe that it will never again.

But to seal the deal, Biden must stand up for his agenda – both what he’s accomplished and what he still wants to do – to protect public health and bolster the finances and safety of working families here. 2024.

Editor’s Note: Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The US Vice-Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at [email protected]

