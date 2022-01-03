Industrialization, exports essential for economic recovery: PM Imran





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the Pakistan-China Business Investment Forum, stressing the importance of industrialization to strengthen the economy and improve living standards.

The prime minister said industrial progress and exports are essential for a country’s progress and prosperity, adding that wealth creation is impossible without industrial development.

During the ceremony, the Prime Minister recalled that Pakistan was on the way to becoming an industrial society in the 1960s, but in the 1970s the nationalization program launched by then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto , stifled industrial development.

The Prime Minister said that even the smallest countries of the world have increased their export capacities due to their focus on industries and exports.

However, he seemed optimistic, saying that incentives provided by his government over the past two years had doubled exports in the information technology sector.

Read: “Inflation tsunami”: the opposition castigates Prime Minister Imran for the rise in oil prices

The prime minister said his government’s goal is to boost exports and encourage new industries. He added that for a company to grow, it must export more goods. He said Pakistan cannot increase its exports by selling only vegetables and fruits, adding that industrialization is mandatory to achieve increased exports.

During his remarks, he also praised the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for having “succeeded” in combating the coronavirus.

He said the government decided to increase exports, encourage industrialization and curb the outflow of dollars from the country. He said the government will take action to combat money laundering, as it causes dollars to leak from Pakistan to other countries.

The premier said he will likely travel to China next week where he will also discuss town planning with the Chinese government. Citing the example of Lahore, he said the horizontal expansion of cities leads to pollution, among other problems.

Referring to China and Turkey, the Prime Minister observed that they have made progress in strengthening their industrial and export capacities. Turkey overcame its trade deficit with an increase in exports which also increased its GDP, he added.

The Pak-China Business Investment Forum was formed in collaboration with the Pakistan Board of Investment (BOI) and the All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association with the aim of promoting Chinese enterprise investments in Pakistan and enhancing inter-enterprise industrial cooperation.

Following the participation of more than 70 companies in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) conference held in March last year, it was agreed to establish a business forum with the cooperation of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and the Board of Investment to improve business. inter-company cooperation. The forum is made up of 18 Chinese and 19 Pakistani companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2336901/industrialisation-exports-essential-to-uplift-economy-pm-imran

